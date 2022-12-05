Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
NBC New York
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Imax China Appoints Former CAA Executive Daniel Manwaring as New CEO
Imax China has appointed former CAA agent Daniel Manwaring at its new CEO. He succeeds interim CEO Chen Jiande, who will return to his full-time role as vice chairman of Imax China. More to follow. More from VarietyProfits Rebound Forecast at Imax China Following COVID-19 RecoveryImax China Loses $26 Million But Claims to Be Strengthened Post-PandemicLunar New Year Box Office Boom Lifts Movie Sector Shares in Hong KongBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in December 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in December 2022Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir 'Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing'
Comments / 0