ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

What happens when the Jogger Rapist is released from prison?

By Tim Steele, Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb3Ke_0jYNU21200

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 11 days Richard Gillmore will be released from prison after nearly 36 years. The man known as the Jogger Rapist, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to 9 rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. He was convicted in 1987.

Once he’s released he will be classified as a low-level sex offender. The Multnomah County Department of Community Justice will put Gillmore in subsidized housing in Portland’s Old Town, but officials won’t say exactly where — and they don’t intend on releasing that information.

Previous KOIN Stories — The Jogger Rapist

Because of his release classification, Gillmore will not be listed on a public registry and people will not be notified if he moves into their neighborhood.

Gillmore will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and KOIN 6 News learned he’ll be placed with other ex-convicts who are on supervision. County officials said it will be managed by a local community provider and will have staff on site around-the-clock 5 days a week.

A Multnomah County official told KOIN 6 News on Monday they believe this is the “safest” option for the victims and the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iL84Y_0jYNU21200
Danielle Tudor, March 30, 2015 (KOIN, file)

Danielle Tudor and Tiffany Edens, who were 17 and 13 when they were attacked and raped by Gillmore in the 1980s, are upset with the lack of transparency. They say not providing specific location information on Gillmore’s whereabouts protects him, not the victims or the community.

They’re also frustrated they will not be given automatic notifications anytime Gillmore re-locates. They’ve called on Gov. Kate Brown multiple times to intervene. Tudor spoke out again Monday one last time before his release on December 16.

“You’re going to tell me he can go online and find out exactly where I live, where my family lives but I will not get to know what neighborhood he moves into when he moves out of downtown Portland? How is that right or fair in anyone’s eyes? It is not!” Tudor said.

Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada

KOIN 6 News also reached out to Gov. Brown’s office multiple times in the past week but have not had a response.

Last week Gov-elect Tina Kotek sent this brief statement: “Tina absolutely does not support the parole board’s decision in this horrible case. As Governor, Tina will push for more funding to help the state police and community corrections keep all Oregon families safe.”

But Kotek has not responded to specific questions.

Tudor is not happy.

“They’re trying to handle it that, ‘OK, we’re going to be extra careful,'” she said. “Well, extra careful only goes so far.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 19

Yurix
5d ago

He wont be hard to find in Portland, if u really wanna find him i guess. I can see the reason they want to keep his location a secret aswell. Is it dangerous? It can be. Some sort of house arrest with monitor would be nice on him. It says he will ve monitored 5days a week, well what about the other 2?! He just free roams as he wishes?! It has been alot of years since, maybe he did change? Guess theres alot to question in this. He could re-offend or he could change his life around🤷🏻‍♂️ Behind bard would be better in everyones eyes, but this is reality & its happening & thats not the case.

Reply
4
Jesse James
6d ago

someone will recognize him and handle it. that's my prediction

Reply(5)
29
DF 78
6d ago

he will re-offend I can see it now. they need to keep him locked up for life

Reply(2)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Another Fentanyl Sentence in Oregon, Dec. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tigard, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for trafficking illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in the Portland area. Cole Richard Killion, 35, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in March 2021, while investigating fentanyl trafficking in the Portland area, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned, through various investigative tactics including financial analyses, that Killion was involved in the distribution of counterfeit oxycodone pills. Between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was inconsistent with his apparent employment status. On August 4, 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard residence where he was living with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia. A further search of the residence returned an additional 1,500 pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also located two firearms, ammunition, and other materials indicating Killion’s involvement in drug trafficking. On August 5, 2021, Killion was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and impeding an officer authorized to conduct a search a warrant. Later, on August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on the drug trafficking and firearm charges. On October 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. This case was investigated by HSI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Westside Interagency Narcotics Task Force (WIN). It was prosecuted by Cassady A. Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. WIN includes representatives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tigard Police Departments. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl—a few grains of the substance—is enough to kill an average adult male. The availability of illicit fentanyl in Oregon has caused a dramatic increase in overdose deaths throughout the state.
TIGARD, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy