What happens when the Jogger Rapist is released from prison?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 11 days Richard Gillmore will be released from prison after nearly 36 years. The man known as the Jogger Rapist, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to 9 rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. He was convicted in 1987.

Once he’s released he will be classified as a low-level sex offender. The Multnomah County Department of Community Justice will put Gillmore in subsidized housing in Portland’s Old Town, but officials won’t say exactly where — and they don’t intend on releasing that information.

Because of his release classification, Gillmore will not be listed on a public registry and people will not be notified if he moves into their neighborhood.

Gillmore will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device and KOIN 6 News learned he’ll be placed with other ex-convicts who are on supervision. County officials said it will be managed by a local community provider and will have staff on site around-the-clock 5 days a week.

A Multnomah County official told KOIN 6 News on Monday they believe this is the “safest” option for the victims and the community.

Danielle Tudor and Tiffany Edens, who were 17 and 13 when they were attacked and raped by Gillmore in the 1980s, are upset with the lack of transparency. They say not providing specific location information on Gillmore’s whereabouts protects him, not the victims or the community.

They’re also frustrated they will not be given automatic notifications anytime Gillmore re-locates. They’ve called on Gov. Kate Brown multiple times to intervene. Tudor spoke out again Monday one last time before his release on December 16.

“You’re going to tell me he can go online and find out exactly where I live, where my family lives but I will not get to know what neighborhood he moves into when he moves out of downtown Portland? How is that right or fair in anyone’s eyes? It is not!” Tudor said.

KOIN 6 News also reached out to Gov. Brown’s office multiple times in the past week but have not had a response.

Last week Gov-elect Tina Kotek sent this brief statement: “Tina absolutely does not support the parole board’s decision in this horrible case. As Governor, Tina will push for more funding to help the state police and community corrections keep all Oregon families safe.”

But Kotek has not responded to specific questions.

Tudor is not happy.

“They’re trying to handle it that, ‘OK, we’re going to be extra careful,'” she said. “Well, extra careful only goes so far.”

