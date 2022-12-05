After losing several games this season against quality competition the question remained if the Cards could put together two good halves against a good team. Today they certainly didn’t play a perfect game but there was definitely evidence of improvement in that area. In the fourth quarter Louisville was up 20 on the Cats with five minutes to go. Kentucky started to get a little momentum and cut the lead to 13 points but instead of folding the Cards held the line. They did rush and take some ill-advised shots down the stretch so there is still room for improvement, but it also seemed like they were developing some of the chemistry necessary to turn things around this season.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO