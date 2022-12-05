Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville at Kentucky
The Cards shoot for their sixth straight win over the Cats this afternoon in Lexington. You can watch the 1 p.m. tip on ESPN.
Card Chronicle
2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl: Louisville Football Staff Introduction
Scott Satterfield left Louisville for the Cincinnati job this week and ended up taking a few coaches with him. That’s not abnormal at all but the loss of Wesley McGriff and Lance Taylor have left the Louisville staff very thin. Deion Branch will be the head coach for the...
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Florida State
Some things in life simply make no sense. Harry Kane, one of the great goal strikers extant, missing a PK against his country’s centuries old arch rival in the biggest game of his life. How unfathomably delicious, the Brussel Sprouts at Chik’n & Mi. The incredible grit, determination,...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Defeats UK 86-72
After losing several games this season against quality competition the question remained if the Cards could put together two good halves against a good team. Today they certainly didn’t play a perfect game but there was definitely evidence of improvement in that area. In the fourth quarter Louisville was up 20 on the Cats with five minutes to go. Kentucky started to get a little momentum and cut the lead to 13 points but instead of folding the Cards held the line. They did rush and take some ill-advised shots down the stretch so there is still room for improvement, but it also seemed like they were developing some of the chemistry necessary to turn things around this season.
Card Chronicle
Micah Carter Flips From Purdue to Louisville
Jeff Brohm landed his first recruit today with Micha Carter announcing that he will be staying home to join the Louisville recruiting class after the coaching change. Carter is a three-star edge prospect from St. Xavier and he is the first local prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He holds offers from West Virginia, UK, Boston College, Arizona State, and others.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Cincinnati by 1.5. —Jeff Brohm confirmed this morning that Ron English, Garrick McGee and Chris Barclay — three guys all with Louisville ties — will be coming with him from Purdue. —Louisville Report has five main takeaways from Jeff Brohm’s introductory press conference. —Eric...
Card Chronicle
Welcome to Louisville, Athletic Director
Let's do a thought experiment. Unfortunately we no longer have an athletic director after Josh Heird just got hired as a full time Willem Dafoe lookalike, his childhood dream job. With the vacancy, we've turned to you, CardChronicler, to help us. You know more than anyone else, and we need you to make the best decision with Louisville's money to return our program to glory, respectability and financial success.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Florida State preview
Louisville Cardinals (0-8, 0-1) at Florida State Seminoles (1-9, 0-1) Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center: Tallahassee, Fla. Announcers: Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Dan Bonner (analysis) Favorite: Florida State by 10. Series: Louisville leads, 34-16 Last Meeting: Florida State won 79-70 on Jan. 8, 2022 in Tallahassee. Series History:. Statistics:
Card Chronicle
NCAA Volleyball Elite 8 Open Thread: Louisville vs Oregon
This is becoming a nice little holiday season tradition. We’re bringing Virginia out to the Yum Center for her first match. Here’s hoping we all leave excited about a couple matches next weekend in Omaha. Go Cards.
Card Chronicle
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham won’t play in Fenway Bowl
Louisville has released its depth chart for next Saturday’s Fenway Bowl, and noticeably absent are both quarterback Malik Cunningham and leading wide receiver Tyler Hudson. Cunningham confirmed on social media hours later that he has played his final game as a Cardinal. Cunningham joins running back Tiyon Evans as...
Comments / 1