Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched

A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
Update On Possible WWE Return for Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since May, when WWE wrote her out of storylines to get married, but could be back soon. WWE said that she was out indefinitely with a ‘broken radius’ thanks to Ronda Rousey. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the creative team...
Spoiler On Title Change at Impact Wrestling Taping

A title changed hands at Friday’s Impact Wrestling taping, and the spoiler is online. PWInsider reports that the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Heath Miller and Rhino to claim the championships at the taping, marking their third run with the titles. The site reports that Jonathan Gresham, who is...
Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Her Hand Following Attack on WWE Smackdown

On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Shotzi was attacked by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who ended up breaking her hand. In a post on Twitter, Shotzi shared an x-ray of the injury and said she would be out six weeks.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Hogan vs. Flair Supposed to Headline Wrestlemania VIII?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched

PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
Samoa Joe Offers A Few Names He Thinks Are Qualified For The ROH Hall Of Fame

Speaking at the post-ROH Final Battle media scrum, Samoa Joe fielded a question due to his induction as one of the first members of the ROH Hall of Fame earlier in 2022 (per. Wrestling Inc). He listed a few names of candidates he thinks would be worthy of induction in the future. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 282 Review

UFC 282 review (3:25) UFC on ESPN+ 74 preview (1:40:59) James Krause update (1:52:35) TJ Dillashaw retires (1:55:18) ONE set for US debut in May (2:02:44) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
TNT & TBS Head Exits Warner Bros. Discovery Amid Restructuring

The head of TNT and TBS among other networks has left Warner Bros. Discovery in the latest round of restructuring-related cuts. Deadline reports that Nancy Daniels, who oversaw the Turner networks and several Discovery channels, is one of two executives who have exited the company today alongside HGTV and Food Network head Jane Latman.
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle

AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
STARDOM Yearend Tour 2022 Results 12.10.22: Donna Del Mondo Wins in Headliner

– STARDOM held an event for its Yearend Tour 2022 last night at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s official website:. * Tomoka Inaba beat Lady C at 8:17. * BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Koguma & Momo Kohgo) at...
Tickets Now On Sale For AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution takes place in San Francisco in March, and the company has announced that tickets are now on sale. AEW sent 411 the following press release promoting the ticket sale for the show, which takes place on March 5th:. Tickets On Sale Today for “AEW REVOLUTION” Live from Chase...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
VICE TV Debuts Preview Clip for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon

– VICE TV debuted a new preview clip over the weekend for the upcoming documentary special on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, which debuts on Tuesday, December 13. You can check out the preview for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon below. The preview clip features footage of...
New Match Added to AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Ruby Soho and Tay Melo will face off at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that the two will face off in Soho’s first match since she suffered a broken nose at Melo’s hands during AEW All Out. The updated...
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More

WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
WHEELING, WV

