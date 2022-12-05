Read full article on original website
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
pacificsandiego.com
Underbelly opens at UCSD
A year after Consortium Holdings announced plans to convert its former Soda and Swine location at UC San Diego into an Italian restaurant, the company has changed course and instead reopened the campus building on Eucalyptus Grove Lane as an Izakaya Underbelly. The new indoor-outdoor restaurant serves the same ramen...
travelyourway.net
Dude Got Stranded Hiking, Lived on ‘Half Jar of Salsa for Two Weeks’
When you go out hiking, have you ever included a jar of salsa in your backpack? Most don’t. But a man who became stranded while hiking in Southern California did last month and it saved his life. Perhaps we all should. Eric, last name unknown, from Oceanside, California, had...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 8 - 11
The holiday celebrations continue throughout San Diego with boat parades, shopping and a chance to meet Santa Clause.
pacificsandiego.com
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge sold to Pouring With a Heart hospitality group
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, which brothers Nathan, Marshall and Matthew Stanton opened with their lifelong friend Ryan Kurtz in East Village 14 years ago, has been sold to the Pouring With a Heart hospitality group. El Dorado was one of the city’s first modern mixology focused cocktail lounges when it...
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
pacificsandiego.com
Ahmed Dents brings his unique work experience to expanding Carlsbad theater
New associate artistic director at New Village Arts is already having an impact on the theater organization. When someone says they grew up in the theater, it may conjure up visions of a youngster acting up a storm on stage. But for arts administrator Ahmed Kenyatta Dents, his love of the performing arts began behind the scenes.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California
Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
San Diego weekly Reader
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name
Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
City Council updates Mira Mesa community plan
The San Diego City Council adopted an update for the Mira Mesa Community Plan, intended to serve as the framework for land use and urban design policies to guide neighborhood development.
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Couple says unsheltered person attacked husband in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man says he was attacked in downtown by an unsheltered person and he caught some of what happened on his iPhone camera. Then, his wife contacted CBS 8 with their story and cell phone video, seen in the video featured in this story.
Crews rescue woman after car ends up in pool at senior complex in Spring Valley
Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in her car after she drove through a metal gate and landed in a pool at a senior living complex in Spring Valley Wednesday afternoon.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Coast News
Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision
LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
