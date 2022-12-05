ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacificsandiego.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
CHULA VISTA, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Underbelly opens at UCSD

A year after Consortium Holdings announced plans to convert its former Soda and Swine location at UC San Diego into an Italian restaurant, the company has changed course and instead reopened the campus building on Eucalyptus Grove Lane as an Izakaya Underbelly. The new indoor-outdoor restaurant serves the same ramen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge sold to Pouring With a Heart hospitality group

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, which brothers Nathan, Marshall and Matthew Stanton opened with their lifelong friend Ryan Kurtz in East Village 14 years ago, has been sold to the Pouring With a Heart hospitality group. El Dorado was one of the city’s first modern mixology focused cocktail lounges when it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
passporttoeden.com

Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love

The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Ahmed Dents brings his unique work experience to expanding Carlsbad theater

New associate artistic director at New Village Arts is already having an impact on the theater organization. When someone says they grew up in the theater, it may conjure up visions of a youngster acting up a storm on stage. But for arts administrator Ahmed Kenyatta Dents, his love of the performing arts began behind the scenes.
CARLSBAD, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California

Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name

Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Man dies in Torrey Pines head-on collision

LA JOLLA — A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported today. Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pines Road when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and collided head- on with a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy