Monmouth County, NJ

NBC New York

4 New Metro-North Stations Break Ground in NYC. Here's When They'll Take You to Penn

Commuting from Connecticut or the Hudson Valley into Manhattan's West Side will soon(ish) get easier -- and shorter. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state lawmakers were on hand Friday for a groundbreaking in the Bronx that has been a long time coming: four new transit stations that will, for the first time ever, give Metro-North riders a direct line to the heart of midtown Manhattan, in the city's newly renovated -- and still under renovation -- Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island College Flip Flops Mask Mandate as CDC Urges Indoor Protection

A Long Island college worried about rising COVID-19 cases reinstalled an indoor campus mask mandate then reversed the policy hours later following intervention from county officials. Nassau Community College leaders on Friday announced the return to indoor masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, citing an uptick in cases. But...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

SantaCon 2022: Map, NYC Bars, NJ Transit Bans ALL Beverages and More to Know

They know that Santas are on their way — but there won't be any crispy boys or boozy goodies allowed on the MTA's sleighs. The transit authority is preparing for what is sure to be a raucous weekend in New York City, as SantaCon returns to Manhattan on Saturday. And because of that, the MTA is banning alcohol on all Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains for the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

How Much Snow Will We Get This Weekend? See Latest Projections, Timeline Here

Winter is coming — this weekend, in fact. But only for some of us. Some spots near New York City are looking at possibly seeing their first accumulating snow of the season Sunday, with up to 3 inches of the white stuff possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Those areas are well north and west of the five boroughs, though, which should, along with Long Island, see mainly rain and little to no snow accumulation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Artist Brings Gingerbread Lane to the Essex Market

It may be hard to imagine what 4,000 pounds of frosting and 1,000 pounds of gingerbread looks like in person. Luckily, you can because it exists inside New York City’s Essex Market. For over 25 years, Jon Lovitch has been building gingerbread house displays out of homemade edible ingredients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Uber Sues NYC Over Wage Hikes for Rideshare Drivers

A legal battle is brewing in New York between Uber and the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission. The popular rideshare company is suing the city over its plan to raise metered fares for cabs and rideshare drives. Uber is saying, if the rule goes into effect, it would have no option but to pass the cost on to riders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

