What is the most hated Christmas song?

 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Residents will be listening to Christmas music all month long, whether or not they actually want to hear it.

There are some good ones, but also ones that people cannot stand. But which one is the worst? According to a new study, it is “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt.

Madonna covered the song in 1987, more than 30 years after the original came out. She made an even more sensual version of the song, though Kitt herself was not even a fan of Madonna’s version.

Kitt once told a crowd that she used to “have a lot of fun with this song, and then Madonna sang it,” according to The AV Club.

Rounding out the top five is “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” ” I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and “Wonderful Christmastime.”

There was a three-way tie for fourth: “Last Christmas,” “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

