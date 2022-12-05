Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Rivian tackles a bedbug problem at its Normal, IL factory
Rivian quickly took action after reports of bedbugs on one of the forklifts in the Normal manufacturing facility. The automaker confirmed with The Pantagraph that it hired a professional pest control to deal with the problem. Zach Dietmeier, senior manager of plant communication and policy at Rivian, said that the...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
AOL Corp
How Costco keeps the peace with its employees
Steady membership fees and cost savings helped fuel Costco (COST) to record membership renewal rates this year, driven in part by concerns about inflation. But the Issaquah, Washington–based company has quietly emerged as a leader on another critical issue that dominated the retail sector in 2022 — labor relations and the employee push to unionize.
msn.com
Airbnb To Let Apartment Tenants Rent Their Space if Building Is ‘Friendly’
Airbnb recently launched a new program that will enable apartment tenants in certain buildings to be hosts. Dubbed “Airbnb-friendly apartments,” the company said that this program will “unlock the economic benefits of hosting to help renters cover the rising cost of living.”. Find: Move Over Airbnb –...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Carscoops
Are These Flooded Lucid Motor Air EVs Worth The Trouble Saving?
Do you really want to get your hands on a Lucid Air but aren’t willing to wait the many months it will take for delivery? Well, we have a solution. Kind of. While recently browsing through Copart and IAAI, we stumbled across not one, not two, but three Lucid Air models up for auction in Florida. As you can probably all guess, all three have water damage, inevitably caused by Hurricane Ian.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. Those job cuts would be effective beginning on Jan. 17. Amazon would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, which requires companies to...
Carscoops
Toyota To Discount 2023 Prius If Owners Opt For OTA Software Updates In Japan
Toyota’s leasing unit, Kinto, announced its new “Unlimited” service this week for Japanese customers beginning with the next gen 2023 Prius. The new product will bring down monthly payments for Prius customers in Japan who opt for over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, keeping their cars up to date for longer to help them hold onto their value for longer.
Carscoops
There’s Nothing Preventing Some Mazda2 Owners From Wildly Miss-Aiming Their Headlights
Mazda has been forced to recall 226 vehicles in the U.S. because of a missing part that could allow owners to misalign their headlights. Owners of the model year 2020-2021 Mazda2 will, therefore, be required to return to the dealership to have a new horizontal aim adjustment prevention cap installed.
a-z-animals.com
How Do Ticks Get On You?
It is no secret that ticks are among the animals that humans dislike the most. After all, how could you blame us? These parasitic creatures survive by consuming our blood and that of other animals. Additionally, they are known to spread a wide variety of terrible diseases. Ticks, however, have actually existed on the planet for longer than humans.
Comments / 0