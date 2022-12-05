ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivins, UT

Daring operation rescues woman who fell during Red Mountain hike

By Jeff Tavss
 2 days ago
Teams were able to safely rescue a woman who had fallen on a mountain hike near Ivins, but not before the entire operation was nearly called off because of a wayward drone.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the 72-year-old woman suffered significant head injuries after falling between 20-30 feet while hiking up Red Mountain early Monday.

Multiple units responded to the rescue, with 15 rescuers, including an emergency room doctor, eventually heading up the trail. A helicopter then dropped a nurse and paramedic to the location about two-thirds up the mountain.

Members of a search and rescue team head up Red Mountain after woman falls 20-30 feet on trail.

Because of the woman's injuries, crews were forced to intubate her, while a tactical flight officer provided ventilation every few seconds to keep her breathing.

Once taken off the mountain, the woman was flown to St. George Regional.

Sgt. Darrell Cashin said the rescue operation was almost forced to shut down due to a drone that got in the middle of the attempt. The person flying the drone was not identified.

