Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
Pistons news: What is going on with Cade Cunningham?
The Detroit Pistons lost another close game last night on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans and you have to wonder how things might have been different if Cade Cunningham had been in the lineup. The Pistons have been wondering that for 15 games now, as Cunningham continues to...
Detroit Pistons: Would this Bojan Bogdanovic trade really help?
The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team that has several useful veteran players, so it makes sense that they are going to be mentioned in trade rumors. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Cory Joseph could all help contending teams, so the Pistons are sure to be getting more calls as the trade deadline inches closer.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
How To Watch The Detroit Pistons At Miami Heat Tuesday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
The Heat play host to the Detroit Pistons Tuesday at home
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Unpacking Ja Morant's quick ascent to become Memphis Grizzlies' triple-double king
Memphis Grizzlies coaches and players took time to celebrate Ja Morant's latest accomplishment of becoming the team's all-time leader in triple-doubles. But when it was Morant's time to address the locker room Wednesday, after a 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum, he deflected the praise and credited his teammates. ...
silverscreenandroll.com
Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
The Houston Texans will be without their top wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the second consecutive game due to a calf injury.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards for the Bucs, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in a miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers disappointed from a fantasy perspective however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or had more than five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
NBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday game vs. Detroit
DETROIT (6-19) Sunday loss vs. Memphis. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart. Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
Comments / 0