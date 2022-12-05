Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Anthony Davis are all considered ‘day-to-day’
The Lakers walk into Toronto on Wednesday a supremely shorthanded side with their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined along with fellow starter Patrick Beverley. Davis is still dealing with the lingering effects of flu-like symptoms that forced him out of the game against Cleveland on Tuesday while LeBron is out with left ankle soreness and PatBev with right knee soreness.
‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac
After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks veteran Derrick Rose eyed by Mavs
New York Knicks veteran guard Derrick Rose may soon find a new home. Rose, a healthy scratch in the Knicks’ 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, is drawing interest from the Dallas Mavericks, per Rich Bucher of Fox Sports. Thibodeau explained that Rose’s DNP on Sunday was because of...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Wednesday
Ingram (toe) won't suit up for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram didn't participate in practice Tuesday, foreshadowing his absence for a fifth straight contest Wednesday. With that game off the table, Ingram's next opportunity to retake the floor surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
Lakers have ‘100 percent’ explored DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Bulls deal
see also Lakers weighing multiple trade options to help salvage season The Lakers have been models of volatility in recent seasons. Couple that with an underperforming team and the potential for a blockbuster exists. Enter the Bulls, who at 9-14 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, could find themselves as sellers this season. On a Nov. 29 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons proposed that the Bulls enter the trade market with a move that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Lakers. This week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Simmons’ thoughts have at least been mulled over in Los Angeles. “I can...
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Cowboys With Calf Injury
The Houston Texans will be without their top wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the second consecutive game due to a calf injury.
NBA roundup: Jazz top Warriors on last-second dunk
Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James out vs. Raptors with left ankle soreness, Patrick Beverley doubtful with right knee soreness
The Lakers will head into Toronto on the second night of a back-to-back without either of its superstars and a roster that is a shell of itself due to injuries. LeBron James (left ankle soreness) will join Anthony Davis (non-Covid illness) on the bench tonight while fellow starter Patrick Beverly (right knee soreness) is also listed as doubtful.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Raptors Preview: Making due without LeBron and AD
Update: On Wednesday morning, the Lakers declared that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be out against the Toronto Raptors. Patrick Beverley will additionally be doubtful with right knee soreness. Original story follows. Everyone has their own little remedies to deal with flu-like symptoms. Some have their choice of...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
