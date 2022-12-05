ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas prices focus of special California legislative session

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RS2ha_0jYNTCiq00

By ADAM BEAM and SOPHIE AUSTIN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session on Monday to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature’s resolve in the face of fierce industry opposition.

California lawmakers briefly returned to the state Capitol on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session. But this year, Newsom also has called lawmakers into a special session for the purpose of approving a penalty for oil companies when their profits pass a certain threshold and then returning the money to drivers.

It could be a popular proposal with voters, who have been paying more than $6 per gallon of gasoline for much of the year. But the big question is how the measure will be received by California lawmakers, especially because the oil industry is one of the state’s top lobbyists and campaign donors.

But Newsom appears ready for the fight. In an unusual move, he attended the swearing-in ceremonies for lawmakers on Monday. When the session began, though, he had not yet revealed the oil profits legislation, and lawmakers likely won’t begin deliberations on it until January.

The special session will run alongside the normal session, which also kicks off in January. By dealing with the oil legislation in a special session, lawmakers could move more quickly on it.

Adding to the uncertainty is an unusually high number of new members who will take seats in the Legislature for the first time. Roughly a quarter of the Legislature’s 120 members are new. Two close races have not been resolved.

“It’s kind of like the first day of school and you get this big ethics test about a job that you’ve never had,” said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, an advocacy group that has partnered with the Newsom administration to back the gas proposal.

Among the state Senate’s new members is Angelique Ashby, a Democrat who narrowly won her seat following an intense campaign. The oil industry spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on radio and TV ads supporting Ashby’s campaign, a trend noticed by critics who tried to use it against her.

Ashby said she hasn’t been approached by lobbyists or others from the oil industry asking how she would vote on a potential penalty for oil companies. She noted the oil industry spent the money as “independent expenditures,” meaning she had no control over that spending during the campaign.

“Campaign slogans and strategies of my opponent are a thing of the past,” said Ashby, whose district includes Sacramento. “I’m fixated on the people of Senate District 8 and I will make my decision based on what is in their best interest.”

Republican leaders have already come out against Newsom’s proposal, arguing penalizing oil companies would only raise prices at the pump.

“The last thing that we need to do is increase the cost on Californians who are already paying far too much,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said Monday morning.

Last week, the California Energy Commission held a public hearing about why the state’s gas prices are so high. California prices spiked over the summer, but so did the rest of the country — mostly in response to a crude oil price surge after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

California’s prices spiked again in October, even while the price of crude oil dropped. In the first week of October, the average price of a gallon of gas in California was $2.61 higher than the national average — the biggest gap ever. Since then, oil companies reported billions of dollars in profits.

Regulators had hoped to question the state’s five big oil refineries: Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66, PBF Energy and Chevron. But no company officials attended the hearing, with most saying that sharing information could violate anti-trust laws.

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association, said the oil industry is volatile, pointing to billions of dollars in losses during the pandemic when demand for gasoline dropped sharply as many people worked from home and canceled travel plans.

During Thursday’s hearing, she blamed the state’s taxes and regulations for driving up gas prices.

“The governor and the Legislature should focus efforts on removing policy hurdles being imposed on the energy industry so we can focus on providing affordable, reliable and lower carbon energy to all Californians,” Reheis-Boyd said.

Severin Borenstein, a University of California-Berkeley professor, said the problem isn’t at the oil refinery level, but at the retail level where gasoline is sold to drivers.

California’s gasoline market is dominated by name-brand gasoline, which is more expensive, and the state’s gas prices have been consistently higher than the rest of the country since 2015, Borenstein said.

“We just don’t have the competition and discipline from those off-brand stations,” he said.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jYNTCiq00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Gas prices focus of special California legislative session appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices

By ADAM BEAM Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Furious about oil companies’ supersized profits after a summer of record-high gas prices, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will formally start his campaign to punish big producers by asking the Legislature to fine them and give the money back to drivers. State lawmakers will briefly The post California lawmakers to meet, eye big oil’s high gas prices appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

All ballots counted in CA Assembly District 47: Wallace leads, Holstege considers recount request

A month after election day, all ballots cast for the California State Assembly District 47 seat have now been counted. After an update by San Bernardino County this afternoon, Republican Greg Wallis leads Democrat Christy Holstege by 85 votes. While Wallis is the apparent winner, it is not officially over. Any voter can still request The post All ballots counted in CA Assembly District 47: Wallace leads, Holstege considers recount request appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Republican Greg Wallis declares victory in State Assembly race, discusses future plans

Republican Greg Wallis has declared victory over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race to represent California's 47th Assembly District. Wallis has traded the lead with Holstege several times since election day and final vote totals show him with an 85-vote lead out of about 170,000 votes cast. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with The post Republican Greg Wallis declares victory in State Assembly race, discusses future plans appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike

Riverside County is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week. This week, the county reported 4,437 new cases with more than 700 of those in thee Coachella Valley. The two weeks prior, the Coachella Valley was averaging a little more than 400 cases in a week, so this past week is nearly The post No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stranded duck hunter hoisted out of Salton Sea

A duck hunter who was stranded in shallow water in the northwest area of the Salton Sea is back on dry land Saturday morning. Firefighters with CalFire worked with a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard to hoist the man out of his small boat. Officials first got the call at 11:38 Friday night. By The post Stranded duck hunter hoisted out of Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Arc gives hope to people with disabilities

Desert Arc has programs where people with disabilities can join the workforce and learn new skills. Desert Arc recently partnered with Miralon, a gated community, to be able to offer custodial jobs around its amenities centers. For Philip M. this is just one of the many jobs he's done under the Desert Arc Program. “The The post Desert Arc gives hope to people with disabilities appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage

The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage will start Monday morning. Here in the Coachella Valley, approximately 11,000 to 15,000 people are expected to take part. The local walk is considered one of the longest pilgrimages in the country, according to the city of Palm Springs. The pilgrimage will start at 6:00 a.m. at Our The post Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity

While the Coachella Valley is experiencing some showers, some locals are still outdoors doing regular Sunday activities. News channel 3's Miyoshi Price drove around the valley to see how some people deal with the rain. "I think that just having my car clean for Monday, I just gonna start a new work week just the The post Rain in the Valley did not stop every outdoor activity appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What you need to know

Southern California Edison wants to let you know why and when power could be shutoff in your neighborhood during Public Safety Power Shutoffs, or PSPS.  PSPS occurs when weather conditions such as high winds or dry heat create a high risk for fires, and company shuts off power in your area to prevent ignition. Weather The post Public Safety Power Shutoffs: What you need to know appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Weather expected to impact outdoor events on Sunday

Reports of disruptive weather headed to Coachella Valley are keeping organizers alert to local forecasts. The Brad Mercer Band is expected to perform at The River at Rancho Mirage Amphitheater on Sunday, December 11th. "We are scheduled for Sunday," said Mercer. "if it rains, you know we're canceled, but so far, we decided, I just The post Weather expected to impact outdoor events on Sunday appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveils new mobile medical clinic

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveiled a brand new, 26-foot mobile medical clinic. The $336,500 mobile clinic was purchased earlier this year with $175,000 in grant support from Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District. Adding up construction and operation costs, it's about a million-dollar investment.  A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday on the Desert Regional Medical The post Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveils new mobile medical clinic appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy