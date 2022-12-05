ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, UT

KUTV

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Storm settles in over Utah County for day before hitting S. Utah Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight is settled over Utah County after a slippery morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and sections of I-15 were seeing multiple slowdowns throughout the drive on Monday morning. Most of the incidents were happening at the very southern end of Salt Lake County and farther south as the roads along the northern Wasatch Front were wet, but mostly crash-free.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Light snow spreading through Utah Wednesday, more to come on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some midweek moisture is making its way through the Beehive State this morning with rain and snow showers over Southern and Central Utah this morning. A trough of low pressure lifting northeast through the region will continue to provide spread moisture into much of Utah by Wednesday evening. Light snow showers are expected along Northern Utah this afternoon and evening could impact some of the evening drive.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

