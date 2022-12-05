Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Man shot twice after threatening deputy with a knife in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A man was shot by an officer after he threatened the officer with a knife, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:17 p.m. Monday, a Duchesne County deputy attempted to contact a man on a pedal bike. The man produced a large knife and threatened the deputy.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Price man charged with manslaughter in 2019 shooting death of East Carbon woman
PRICE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man has been charged with manslaughter roughly three years after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the shooting death of an East Carbon woman. Ashlie Logston, 40, was holding a firearm while sitting down at an East Carbon home Dec....
Utah man pleads guilty to 9 counts of extortion
A Utah man pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 5, to nine counts of extortion under color of official right, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Utah nurse found not guilty of negligent homicide in jail inmate's death
A judge has declared a nurse not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Duchesne County jail inmate in 2016.
ksl.com
Utah County neighborhood concerned about target shooting after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn't happen again. In the latest...
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
KUTV
Storm settles in over Utah County for day before hitting S. Utah Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving front that brought freezing rain to areas of Utah overnight is settled over Utah County after a slippery morning commute. Road conditions were affecting traffic early on, and sections of I-15 were seeing multiple slowdowns throughout the drive on Monday morning. Most of the incidents were happening at the very southern end of Salt Lake County and farther south as the roads along the northern Wasatch Front were wet, but mostly crash-free.
Small Utah town resuming century-old project to retain water during drought
In Spring City, Utah, they're picking up where leaders left off a century ago with new federal funding to help create a new reservoir above the small town.
ABC 4
Light snow spreading through Utah Wednesday, more to come on Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some midweek moisture is making its way through the Beehive State this morning with rain and snow showers over Southern and Central Utah this morning. A trough of low pressure lifting northeast through the region will continue to provide spread moisture into much of Utah by Wednesday evening. Light snow showers are expected along Northern Utah this afternoon and evening could impact some of the evening drive.
