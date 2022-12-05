Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their WorkoutsBryan DijkhuizenBethel Park, PA
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in West VirginiaTravel MavenWheeling, WV
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Teen's Letter Gives A Clue In Her DisappearanceStill UnsolvedRochester, PA
Related
WTOV 9
New Bellaire attraction presented Mattox Award by tourism officials
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Each year, Belmont County tourism gives out it's Mattox Award that rewards the tourism champion. The honor in 2022 went to the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society. “For us to be considered for putting a little bit of history back into Bellaire was very...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Heritage funding four historic preservation projects in city
WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. Wheeling Heritage has announced it is awarding $375,000 to four historic preservation projects in the city. This is made possible by the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Subgrant Program, a competitive national federal funding grant, in which...
WTOV 9
Leopold Lane residents address Ohio County Commission
WHEELING, W.Va. — News9 has been covering the story of beaten and battered Leopold Lane. Will it get the attention it needs? Tuesday evening, residents brought to the Ohio County Commission their concerns pleading for help. "I have reached out to many officials as others have and we have...
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WTOV 9
Wheeling hotel recognized for its flag display
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Hampton Inn in Wheeling was recognized Wednesday for its flag display. The Sons of American Revolution Fort Henry Chapter presented hotel officials a flag commendation certificate for honoring good United States flag code. The chapter hands out one of these awards per year. "Flying a...
WTRF
Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
WHIZ
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
WTRF
First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council tables ordinance pertaining to Belleview Park ballfields
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday evening to table an ordinance to seek design and build services for new lights at the baseball fields at Belleview Park. This move came after a bit of confusion between some members of council over what was originally discussed when...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Nutcrackers proving to be huge draw again
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville’s Nutcracker Village has become an integral part of the town's economy, as it continues to benefit not only tourists but also local businesses. What once started as a simple idea has now brought in more than 50,000 people from across the U.S. The best...
WTOV 9
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church holds gyro sale
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Steubenville hosted its monthly gyro sale on Tuesday. The parishioners have been having these sales monthly in order to keep bring revenue into the church and give Steubenville a taste of Greece. Parish Council Member Tara Dzvonick says it’s...
Wheeling hotel receives recognition for following flag code
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wednesday (December 7, 2022) is the patriotic remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii. And it is particularly fitting that Fort Henry Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented the Hampton Inn Wheeling a commendation recognizing them for the honorable way in […]
WTOV 9
Brooke County school chief asks commission, where's the money?
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A payment distribution became a point of contention Tuesday in Brooke County. "There's $4.6 million and when we've called the tax office, they say the check has been misplaced,” Brooke County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said. “How do you misplace $4.6 million?”. Now...
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
westliberty.edu
New Martinsville Resident Austin Pyles Named Student Speaker
One hundred and sixty students are expected to graduate and summer graduates also are invited to participate in the fall ceremony. President W. Franklin Evans will confer the degrees. The ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. in the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex (ASRC). Tickets are required for the ceremony...
WTOV 9
Two killed in Marshall County dirt bikes accident
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities are continuing an investigation today into a Marshall County accident involving two dirt bikes that left two dead. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports that Tuesday at 5:37 p.m. the accident occurred on Viola Road, near Bonnie’s Bar. Charles Donley, 40, and...
WTOV 9
New cigar store replaces legendary one in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The former Herald Square Cigar Store was a stop for many dating back into the early 20th century, and now newly opened Chesterton & Company Cigars is following in its footsteps by offering customers a similar experience. "Part of it was we wanted to make...
WTRF
It’s a bug so destructive, if you see it, you should kill it!
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Brooke County, and agriculture experts say it’s just a matter of time before it’s all over the northern panhandle. It feeds on crops like grapes and hops, and it ruins trees like black walnut and maple. The...
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Comments / 0