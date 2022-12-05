Read full article on original website
Montana State takes another step toward indoor practice facility
BOZEMAN — One of the best weeks in Montana State athletics history included a small but important step for MSU’s proposed indoor practice facility. During its meeting Nov. 18 in Bozeman, the Montana University System’s Board of Regents authorized MSU to spend up to $1.5 million “toward programming and design services” for an indoor facility. The authorization allows MSU to hire an architect, do feasibility studies, complete facility drawings and figure out exactly how much funding is needed to build the multi-sport complex, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday.
montanasports.com
After falling short in playoffs, questions persist for Montana in season of what-ifs
MISSOULA — The 2022 football season is officially in the books for the Montana Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered the season as the preseason No. 3 FCS team in the country, but their season ended this last weekend against North Dakota State as they finished 8-5 on the year. It'll...
montanasports.com
"He was a father figure": Butte's Don and Dan Ueland reflect on winning national title with Sonny Holland
BUTTE — Don Ueland can still "vividly remember" that day in the early 1970s when then-Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland strolled up the steps at Butte Central High School to recruit him and his twin brother, Dan. "Here comes this guy with this long trench coat on...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MSU Offers Elementary Teachers 6-Week Paid Summer STEM Experience
BOZEMAN — Montana State University is recruiting elementary school teachers for a summer program that offers hands-on research experiences and fresh ideas for bringing science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, into their classrooms. Teachers will also gain skills in developing curriculums that combine STEM with Montana’s Indian Education for All mandate.
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
NBCMontana
Montana's first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Fairfield Sun Times
Family stuck in snow next to steep drop off rescued by Gallatin Co. SAR
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A family driving home became stuck in the snow, and search and rescue crews were called out to get them out Tuesday. The family called 9-1-1 after their car slid into some snow next to a steep drop off in the area of Nixon Gulch Rd. and Gallatin River Rd.
Need to Dance? Epic EDM Concert Announced for 2023
With 2022 coming to an end, we believe there's no better time to start planning a fun and lively 2023—here's where you can start. Logjam Presents is the biggest music promoter in Montana, with several venues in Missoula and Bozeman. From small venues to their large outdoor amphitheater, Logjam provides shows that anyone can enjoy. So when Logjam announced an upcoming summer show, we knew it would be one for the books.
Fairfield Sun Times
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Two Airlines Announce Big Plans For Bozeman in 2023
It's never too early to plan trips out of the Bozeman airport. There are so many quality flights to great destinations. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport dominates Montana when it comes to air travel. Almost three times more passengers travel through the Bozeman Airport than through Montana's second busiest airport. The Bozeman airport has great destination options every day, from Los Angeles to New York.
MSU Extension’s Golden Triangle Cropping Seminars Set for January 2023
BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension will host its annual cropping seminar series Jan. 9-13, 2023, in the Golden Triangle area of north-central Montana. Speakers will cover topics such as cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management and estate planning. Interested individuals can attend seminars in Chester, Choteau,...
Several crashes, slide-offs on I-90 near Manhattan
Montana Highway Patrol reports several vehicle crashes, slide-offs, and a trailer jackknife on I-90 near Manhattan due to icy road conditions.
Bozeman brothers seek help after mobile home fire, GoFundMe
On November 21, a mobile home caught fire in King Arthur Park leaving three brothers without a home. Now, they’re still trying to pick up the pieces.
jeffersoncountycourier.com
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred in Jefferson County. Some people south of St. Louis may have felt an earthquake last night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. This is on the east side...
Snow plows work to keep roads safe during winter months
Snow plow drivers are working hard to keep main roads clear, but as more snow falls, locals are concerned about the conditions of their neighborhood roads
Route Map: Belgrade’s Famous Christmas Convoy 2022 [WATCH]
It might be one of the coolest things about Christmas in Montana: big trucks, semis, and construction rigs decked out in Christmas lights touring around Belgrade. This weekend the Belgrade Christmas Convoy returns in 2022. Such a simple concept, made magical by the incredible amount of work the crews put...
Thousands gather to ring in holidays for 42nd annual Christmas Stroll
Countdowns and cheers filled Main Street Saturday night as each spider was turned on for the holidays. The holiday cheer filled downtown Bozeman for the 42nd annual Christmas Stroll.
