Tacoma, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
kpq.com

9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get

9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
WASHINGTON STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
