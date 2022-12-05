Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Related
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
koamnewsnow.com
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving...
MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
Driver of snow-covered car on SR 16 gets hefty ticket
It may be a cliché, but sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words. That was the case in Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a car that was driving erratically on State Route 16, according to WSP. “The vehicle drove 5 additional...
Donut shop calls on City of Auburn to improve roadway after 2 cars crash into their shop weeks apart
AUBURN, Wash. — A donut shop in Auburn is cleaning up after a car crashed into the store late Tuesday night. Donut Star is on a curve on the road on Auburn Way South that employees say is dangerous. Data from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows six...
Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay
A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
My Clallam County
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
KING-5
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
myedmondsnews.com
Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend
Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
kpq.com
9 Slang Words/Phrases That Only People in Washington Would Get
9 Slang Words and Phrases That Only People in Washington Will Get. What are some Washington slang words/phrases that only true people from Washington use? If you weren't raised in Washington, see which ones of these 9 slang words or phrases you can understand without cheating to find the answers.
Washington witness says orange objects were 30 feet over trees
Everett, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Everett reported watching two silent, round, orange-colored lights about 30 feet over nearby trees at about 8 p.m. on February 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
740
Followers
4K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 4