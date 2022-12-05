ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTRF

Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTOV 9

Two killed in Marshall County dirt bikes accident

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities are continuing an investigation today into a Marshall County accident involving two dirt bikes that left two dead. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports that Tuesday at 5:37 p.m. the accident occurred on Viola Road, near Bonnie’s Bar. Charles Donley, 40, and...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery

UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.

A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Jefferson County apartment fire

STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — One person died in the Fort Steuben Apartments, according to the City of Steubenville Fire Department. City Manager Jim Mavromatis tells 7NEWS from what the crews say, “he (the person) was dead at the scene once they were able to get in the apartment.” The scene is being investigated by the […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County

COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft

A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

Crews respond to large fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
BETHEL PARK, PA

