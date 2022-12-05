Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WTOV 9
Two killed in Marshall County dirt bikes accident
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities are continuing an investigation today into a Marshall County accident involving two dirt bikes that left two dead. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports that Tuesday at 5:37 p.m. the accident occurred on Viola Road, near Bonnie’s Bar. Charles Donley, 40, and...
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
wtae.com
Diesel fuel stolen from volunteer fire department in Washington County
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said someone stole diesel fuel from the South Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department. Investigators said the theft happened sometime between 2:35 a.m. on Saturday and 3:35 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the theft was captured on surveillance video and the person responsible...
Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
WHIZ
Cleveland Woman Arrested in Guernsey Co.
A Cleveland woman faces charges in connection to a traffic stop in Guernsey County that led to what authorities call a substantial amount of narcotics. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden said 37-year-old Devinne Hollie was taken into custody after she was witnessed committing a traffic infraction on Interstate 70. Deputies...
One person dead in Jefferson County apartment fire
STEUBENVILLE, OH (WTRF) — One person died in the Fort Steuben Apartments, according to the City of Steubenville Fire Department. City Manager Jim Mavromatis tells 7NEWS from what the crews say, “he (the person) was dead at the scene once they were able to get in the apartment.” The scene is being investigated by the […]
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WHIZ
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is digging deeper into the investigation surrounding a woman whom police say was last seen in Brighton Heights. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, 60-year-old Sherri Keefer was last seen walking on California Avenue on the morning of Dec. 1. Investigators provided two photographs of...
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft
A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
Trial set for Youngstown woman charged with arson
In court today, Moore rejected a deal from prosecutors.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
WTOV 9
New Bellaire attraction presented Mattox Award by tourism officials
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Each year, Belmont County tourism gives out it's Mattox Award that rewards the tourism champion. The honor in 2022 went to the Great Stone Viaduct Historical Education Society. “For us to be considered for putting a little bit of history back into Bellaire was very...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council tables ordinance pertaining to Belleview Park ballfields
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday evening to table an ordinance to seek design and build services for new lights at the baseball fields at Belleview Park. This move came after a bit of confusion between some members of council over what was originally discussed when...
WTOV 9
No one injured, home likely a loss after overnight fire in Wheeling
The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened overnight and resulted in the loss of home along Frances Avenue in the Pleasanton area of the city. While No one was injured, not every animal made it out. The dog and one of two cats are safe, but the...
WDTV
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.
Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Comments / 0