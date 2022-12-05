Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield.

Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items.

The store will also have space available for local residents to sell their own handmade goods.

“A lot of them do craft shows all summer, then winter time they dry up, so it’s just somewhere to get rid of their product and show their product,” Owner of Bumble and the Bee Ernest J. Aughenbaugh said.

Aughenbaugh said they will provide the space and table for local vendors at no cost.

This winter they will also be adding wine from Uncle D’s Sassy Glass wines.

The store’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The telephone number is 814-205-4059.

You can find out more about the store on its Facebook page .

