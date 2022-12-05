ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop

AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday. The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said. The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL

