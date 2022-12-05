Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
fox32chicago.com
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop
AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
fox32chicago.com
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man crashes car into dumpster, dies after being shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man died in a car crash after being shot at while driving on the Northwest Side of Chicago Saturday morning. Police say the man was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski around 1:10 a.m. when an offender in another car began shooting at him. The...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday. The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said. The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She...
Photo of robbery suspect who escapes in U-Haul truck released by Chicago police
Chicago police have released new photos of a robbery suspect who's using a U-Haul truck as his getaway vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
Comments / 0