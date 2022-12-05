Read full article on original website
These local holiday light displays made it onto the best in Texas list
The review site Yelp compiled a list of the 20 best displays statewide.
Lost Creek neighborhood eyeing alternative patrol options following string of break-ins
Neighborhood leaders in Lost Creek have increased private security patrols to ward off suspects neighbors said have broken into dozens of cars in the neighborhood.
Reports: Ted Cruz’s daughter OK after police called to Houston home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's daughter is OK after police responded to a situation at their home on Tuesday night, according to reports.
‘Tripledemic’ impacts Texas hospitals amid ongoing staffing crisis
Statewide cases of influenza (flu), COVID-19 and RSV are not only affecting families but hospitals too as they deal with the ongoing staffing crisis.
Cat population explodes at a Texas prison after ‘working’ cats are deployed to hunt rats
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A prison in Texas adopted a couple of barn cats to solve a rat problem. Because the cats weren’t spayed or neutered, a couple of years later, they ended up with a cat problem too. Austin Pets Alive! was contacted by a Texas prison, which...
First Warning: Coldest air of December arrives next week
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you tired of this unseasonably warm weather? Despite what the calendar may read, Central Texas continues to experience record-breaking warmth with high temperatures in the 80s (not ideal if you are trying to show off your new Christmas sweater). If you are ready for a...
Why Texans’ car insurance rates are going up
A spokesperson for the Insurance Council of Texas said rates have been steadily increasing since around 2017, but this is a bigger spike than usual.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Celebrates The Holidays With A Purpose!
The holiday season sees a huge increase in demand for local businesses. Our friends at Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CCSWB) work tirelessly to deliver the best holiday season possible for Central Texans. They are also leading a “Holiday with a Purpose” initiative, where each facility partners with a local non-profit to give back to their respective communities during the holiday season.
LIST: See which 439 Texas Methodist churches are leaving denomination
KXAN compiled a comprehensive list of the Texas churches that are set to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
