ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years for beating his girlfriend. Jason Allyn Axtell plead guilty to beating his girlfriend. The two got into an argument in their car Dec. 5, 2021, which resulted in Axtell striking her several times. When they returned to their Holly Springs home, he sat on top of the victim, grabbed her throat and applied enough pressure that she had difficulty breathing.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO