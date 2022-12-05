ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Comments / 4

Cherri Ashton
3d ago

So sad for this to happen around the holidays. My sincere condolences and prayers go out to the family.

4
accesswdun.com

Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

39-year-old pedestrian dies in crash in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred on Austell Road at its intersection with Pat Mell Road on Monday at 6:46 pm. According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed a white 2022 Ford F-250 Super-Duty being driven by a 39-year-old...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wvtm13.com

18-wheeler veers off road, hits parked cars at rehab center, 4 injured

CENTRE, Ala. — Officials in Cherokee County are investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and several cars at a rehabilitation center in the city of Centre. Fire Chief Jeremy Lee with the Centre Fire Department says an 18-wheeler veered off Cedar Bluffs Road around 5:35 p.m., Wednesday hitting four parked cars at Cherokee Health and Rehabilitation Center.
CENTRE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Man with memory loss last seen in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who they were told suffers from memory loss. 59-year-old Victor Roberts was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in Marietta on Monday by his wife. She said her husband was...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
wbrc.com

2 people injured after 18-wheeler runs off road and into a parking lot

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a 18-wheeler lost control and swung through a parking lot. It happened at the Cherokee County Health and Rehab facility. The Centre Fire Department says when the the 18-wheeler left the roadway it struck multiple cars in the parking lot, trapping two people inside a car.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years for beating girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years for beating his girlfriend. Jason Allyn Axtell plead guilty to beating his girlfriend. The two got into an argument in their car Dec. 5, 2021, which resulted in Axtell striking her several times. When they returned to their Holly Springs home, he sat on top of the victim, grabbed her throat and applied enough pressure that she had difficulty breathing.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County hotel rape and kidnapping

A Newnan hotel clerk was arrested for kidnapping and rape. The victim had attempt to call 911, but was disconnected, investigators say. When deputies arrived anyway, they found the woman, but the clerk was missing.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

41-year-old Rome man arrested for Child Molestation Charges

A 42-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday for charges related to child molestation. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Noe Patzan Cotzajay of a Blankenship Place address allegedly molested two victims that were under the age of 16 years old in incidents that took place at a location on Lawrence Avenue from November 2014 to December 2016. Cotzajay is being charged with 2 counts of child molestation and 2 counts of sexual battery.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

