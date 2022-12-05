MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has identified a worker after Memphis Police said the man fell from his vehicle and died. According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis. Investigators said they found a man who had fallen from his vehicle while working. He died on the scene, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO