ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW worker identified after MPD said he fell from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has identified a worker after Memphis Police said the man fell from his vehicle and died. According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis. Investigators said they found a man who had fallen from his vehicle while working. He died on the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mason officials pay off town's debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
MASON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW board rejects long-term partnership with TVA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) board unamimously rejected a long-term partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority. Instead, the utility will remain for now on a five-year rolling contract with the TVA, and the rejection of a long-term agreement means the Memphis City Council will not have to take a separate vote.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

P.O. Press chef opening new restaurant in historic Downtown Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The team behind Collierville's popular P.O. Press public house announced Wednesday they are opening a new restaurant in Downtown Memphis in 2023. Chef Jimmy Gentry said The Lobbyist, a new upscale restaurant offering what he describes as "creative, contemporary cuisine in a vintage hotel atmosphere" will open on the first floor of The Chisca building at 272 S. Main Street in 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Germantown cafe creating a coffee community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — JoJo's Espresso opened in Germantown in the Thornwood plaza on November 18th of this year. The business is owned by Taylor Whiddon and his wife Hannah Whiddon. JoJo's Espresso started in July 2020 as a mobile coffee shop. They built and customized a trailer from the...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy