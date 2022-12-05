Read full article on original website
Free gas given to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community gas giveaway took place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington. The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.
Are grocery store prices different based on location?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store. However, we found that's not always the case. We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by...
'Worthy of Whitehaven' | New Christmas tree unveiled as a symbol of hope and the power of the community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday evening, Whitehaven held its Christmas tree lighting ceremony outside of Southland Mall. It comes after public outcry over the first tree led to a fundraiser to replace it. It’s because this tree is more than just pine needles and decorations. To the people of...
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
Lil' Buck launches vegan cheese sauce ahead of second national tour
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lil’ Buck is used to putting Memphis on the map. As a choreographer and dancer, he introduced Jookin to the world. Now, he’s hoping to make his mark on the culinary field. Friday evening, he’s launching his ‘Buck Up Sauce’. It’s a purple vegan...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
MLGW worker identified after MPD said he fell from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has identified a worker after Memphis Police said the man fell from his vehicle and died. According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis. Investigators said they found a man who had fallen from his vehicle while working. He died on the scene, according to MPD.
MLGW outage hotline down | Here's how to report an outage online
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said that it is outage hotline is down, and the company is asking customers to report outages using the the MLGW My Account link or through the My Account app. To report an outage online or through the app, MLGW said customers will need to...
Mason officials pay off town's debt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
How to get tickets for the 2023 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tickets are now on sale for the 45th Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Single day, advance, General Admission tickets are $15 each*. All Four-days, advance, General Admission tickets are $54 each*. VIP tickets are $549 each - limited quantity available. * Plus service...
Germantown residents get into the holiday spirit with decoration contest | Here's how to enter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Instead of decking the halls, Germantown residents are decking their homes. The Germantown Beautification Commission's Holiday Contest is still accepting submissions by Germantown residents who decorate their home or business. Anyone who wants to be considered in the competition must submit an evening photo of their...
MLGW board rejects long-term partnership with TVA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) board unamimously rejected a long-term partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority. Instead, the utility will remain for now on a five-year rolling contract with the TVA, and the rejection of a long-term agreement means the Memphis City Council will not have to take a separate vote.
P.O. Press chef opening new restaurant in historic Downtown Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The team behind Collierville's popular P.O. Press public house announced Wednesday they are opening a new restaurant in Downtown Memphis in 2023. Chef Jimmy Gentry said The Lobbyist, a new upscale restaurant offering what he describes as "creative, contemporary cuisine in a vintage hotel atmosphere" will open on the first floor of The Chisca building at 272 S. Main Street in 2023.
Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
Germantown cafe creating a coffee community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — JoJo's Espresso opened in Germantown in the Thornwood plaza on November 18th of this year. The business is owned by Taylor Whiddon and his wife Hannah Whiddon. JoJo's Espresso started in July 2020 as a mobile coffee shop. They built and customized a trailer from the...
City & county leaders break ground on new mixed-use development by Colonial Country Club
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis area leaders broke ground Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, on a new 170-acre mixed-use development at the former site of the north course of the Colonial Country Club. Developers said The Legacy at Countrywood will includes a residential neighborhood with 541 single-family lots, 302 senior living...
2 Memphis business owners accused of stealing more than $700,000 in COVID-19 relief funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with stealing $786,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announced Friday. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight...
Homework Hotline offers free tutoring to Tennessee students, helps bridge the education gap in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Education does not start and end in the classroom - nor should access to it. “I'm a former educator. There were days when I thought to myself gosh, if only I could have met with every single student one on one. But some days that's just impossible,” said Ateia Aldridge, Homework Hotline Executive Director.
18 arrested, tipsters awarded $25,000 in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says so far, 18 people have been arrested, with more arrests to come, and two tipsters have gotten rewards in a string of liquor store burglaries. The organization said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be...
