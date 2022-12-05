ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information

A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WKRN

Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft

In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
SPRING HILL, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash

An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
TODD COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for Friday night robbery

Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Davidson County Source

Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville

December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
NASHVILLE, TN

