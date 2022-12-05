Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Midtown, Metro Police say
Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case.
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
whvoradio.com
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
‘Abusing her for years’: Domestic violence safehouse sees ‘influx’ of new cases
Domestic violence among military personnel is again a topic of discussion after a U.S. Army Soldier was shot and killed by her estranged ex-husband.
WKRN
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
WKRN
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Doctors share advice to...
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
WSMV
Metro Police identify man who removed convulsing woman from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove
A man reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
whopam.com
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
