Cayce, SC

abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting

Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

FBI investigating possible shots fired near plant in Midlands

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said they are aware of reports of gunfire near an electrical plant in the Midlands. The gunshots were fired near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, South Carolina, according to the company. This comes just days after massive blackout in North Carolina. Officials...
RIDGEWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands woman charged in church burglaries

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
GILBERT, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Co. arrests man accused of possession of drugs, stolen gun

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

