abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
WRDW-TV
SC State lockdown lifted, police investigating gun spotting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - SC State held a conference Thursday afternoon updating the community on the lockdown. An employee noticed the man carrying what appeared to be a weapon onto campus. Campus authorities were notified and the lockdown went into effect. Investigators determined the rifle-shaped object was a wooden prop...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is investigating after a report of shots fired near an electricity plant in South Carolina. Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. The station is located in...
coladaily.com
Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting
Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
Lexington shooting investigation continues, police ask public for information
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment back in October. Police say the shooting happened on October 9, 2022, at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington. Investigators say they...
FOX Carolina
FBI investigating possible shots fired near plant in Midlands
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said they are aware of reports of gunfire near an electrical plant in the Midlands. The gunshots were fired near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, South Carolina, according to the company. This comes just days after massive blackout in North Carolina. Officials...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands woman charged in church burglaries
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. arrests man accused of possession of drugs, stolen gun
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.
SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
WIS-TV
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police have identified and are searching for man involved in a shooting incident last month. Officials said Terrance Demetrius Hall, 43, of Lugoff, is wanted on attempted murder charges. On Friday, November 11, police were called around midnight to a home on Althea Circle in...
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
WIS-TV
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
coladaily.com
Columbia man arrested for turning in stolen lottery tickets at Food Lion in Irmo
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old Columbia man was arrested Nov. 28. According to the arrest warrant, Oct. 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Tyrik A. Corley presented multiple stolen scratch off lottery tickets at the Food Lion located at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo. The tickets were preciously stolen by Corley from the Pitt Stop located at 7701 Broad River Road also in Irmo.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
