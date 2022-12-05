Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
essexnewsdaily.com
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
Domestic workers fight for better protections
Wage theft, denial of breaks and lack of sick leave are targets of bill advancing in Trenton. Domestic workers number about 60,000 in New Jersey — housekeepers, laundry workers and people in similar jobs. They are among the lowest-paid and exempt from basic legal protections under federal labor laws. A bill making its way through Trenton would bolster protections for them against wage theft, denial of breaks and lack of sick leave.
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
3.6%
If you’ve ever tried to go apartment-hunting in New Jersey, you’ll know it’s not easy. The census bureau released a new report backing that up — showing that the housing market tightened after the 2009 foreclosure crisis. As rental costs rose, states in the Northeast had rental vacancy rates of less than 4%. New Jersey’s, to be exact, was only 3.6%, as of last year.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women. Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
jerseydigs.com
Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
eastnewyork.com
New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month
199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
Jersey City school district business administrator’s discrimination lawsuit dismissed
A discrimination and whistleblower lawsuit filed by Jersey City school district Business Administrator Regina Robinson has been dismissed because the suit fails to say how the board members and two top administrators retaliated and discriminated against her, a Hudson County judge ruled. Robinson, whose $182,000-a-year contract was not renewed, took...
roi-nj.com
East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased
There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Rutgers workers rally for fair contract, conditions
A spokesperson for the university said it continues to negotiate in good faith. Dozens of faculty, graduate workers and union advocates gathered at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Tuesday calling for the university to provide fair contracts. Their demands include equal pay, higher raises and improved working conditions. Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents thousands of workers, said they have been working without a contract since their last one expired at the end of June. A spokesperson for Rutgers said it continues to negotiate in good faith and on a regular basis with Rutgers’ unions.
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
