Elizabeth, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Program leads four Newark families to homeownership

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Domestic workers fight for better protections

Wage theft, denial of breaks and lack of sick leave are targets of bill advancing in Trenton. Domestic workers number about 60,000 in New Jersey — housekeepers, laundry workers and people in similar jobs. They are among the lowest-paid and exempt from basic legal protections under federal labor laws. A bill making its way through Trenton would bolster protections for them against wage theft, denial of breaks and lack of sick leave.
TRENTON, NJ
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ Spotlight

3.6%

If you’ve ever tried to go apartment-hunting in New Jersey, you’ll know it’s not easy. The census bureau released a new report backing that up — showing that the housing market tightened after the 2009 foreclosure crisis. As rental costs rose, states in the Northeast had rental vacancy rates of less than 4%. New Jersey’s, to be exact, was only 3.6%, as of last year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Jersey City woman giving back to shelter that saved her family

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – With the holiday season underway, a nonprofit in Jersey City needs support for its two shelters. One is for families with children and the other is designed to help single working women.  Jersey City resident Jalisa Williams, 28, was homeless when she was a child. She remembers staying at the […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month

199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
BROOKLYN, NY
roi-nj.com

East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased

There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Rutgers workers rally for fair contract, conditions

A spokesperson for the university said it continues to negotiate in good faith. Dozens of faculty, graduate workers and union advocates gathered at Rutgers University in New Brunswick Tuesday calling for the university to provide fair contracts. Their demands include equal pay, higher raises and improved working conditions. Rebecca Givan, president of Rutgers AAUP-AFT, which represents thousands of workers, said they have been working without a contract since their last one expired at the end of June. A spokesperson for Rutgers said it continues to negotiate in good faith and on a regular basis with Rutgers’ unions.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

