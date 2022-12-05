Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
RXR, Macquarie, Qatar Investment Authority Provide $261M for Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio
GO Partners, a joint venture between Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions, has acquired a three-building, Class-A multifamily portfolio in Manhattan for $825 million from the estate of the late Sheldon Solow. RXR, Macquarie Capital Principal Finance and the Qatar Investment Authority — through its subsidiary QH RE...
Commercial Observer
Law, Fintech and Asset Management Firms Take 22K SF at 825 Third Avenue
A trio of companies — environmental law firm Beveridge & Diamond, financial technology advisers Liminal and investment manager Gotham Asset Management — took a combined 22,054 square feet at 825 Third Avenue, according to landlord the Durst Organization. In the largest of the three deals, Beveridge & Diamond...
therealdeal.com
Slate buys Midtown apartment building, leading midsize i-sales
A Midtown East apartment building was the big fish in last week’s small pond of mid-market commercial property sales in New York City. Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Two of the investment sales were in Manhattan and the other was in the Bronx. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar figure.
Commercial Observer
Housing Will Save Downtown Business Districts: ICSC Panelists
Downtowns are coming back, but it could be a lot better. That was the perspective of panelists from major companies at the Innovating Commerce Serving Community’s “Downtown Reboots: the Future of Retail and City Centers” discussion on Wednesday. The potential for New York City’s revitalization remains, but the city has made only a partial return.
jerseydigs.com
Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
therealdeal.com
Steve Croman seeks $2.6 million from restaurant he evicted
Steve Croman has sent a Latin restaurant packing, and he wants to make sure the eatery doesn’t skip out on its tab. An entity connected to the New York City landlord filed a complaint last Thursday in Manhattan against El Carnaval and its guarantor Karla Deleon, accusing the evicted restaurant of owing more than $2.6 million plus interest in unpaid rent, fees and reserved rent for its former space at 40 Avenue B in Alphabet City.
New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project
New York state recently completed the $739 million multiphase Kew Gardens Interchange project in Queens. The area is the complex intersection of the Grand Central Parkway, the Van Wyck Expressway, the Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Union Turnpike. It serves nearly 600,000 vehicles daily and, before the project, had higher-than-average accident rates and congestion. Phase […] The post New York state completes Kew Gardens Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
Six-Figure NY TikTok Influencers Struggle To Rent In The City
Influencers who earn six-figure salaries claim they cannot afford to live in New York. Rent in the metropolitan area costs way too much. In March 2022, an influencer fled the state for Florida after she had difficulty paying rent. She amassed a debt of $40,844 in unpaid housing fees and $25,000 in damages. Caroline Calloway told reporters she wanted to leave the lifestyle behind. Settle into a quieter life and write a memoir. When Calloway left with rent outstanding, she passed the keys off to friends, not her landlord. The friends sublet the apartment. It was still under Calloway's name, causing her arrears of $65,844.
therealdeal.com
New rift in Kalimian family’s escalating legal saga
The Kalimian family melodrama shows no signs of mellowing. Justin Amirian, principal of Eagle Point Properties, has sued his uncle, Albert Kalimian, over the management of three properties in the West Village and Soho. They include a building in which Amirian’s firm bought a majority stake spring. Justin, a...
Commercial Observer
Daniel Boulud Bringing Steakhouse to One Madison Avenue
Will there be a new steakhouse in Midtown South? The answer is, “Yes, chef.”. Famed restaurateur Daniel Boulud will open a 16,000-square-foot steakhouse at the base of SL Green Realty’s soon-to-be completed One Madison Avenue, the landlord announced. Aside from the ground-floor steakhouse, Boulud will also cater One...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, an isolated area with quaint bungalows and private boat docks
The minuscule southeastern Brooklyn neighborhood of Gerritsen Beach, where parts of the 1984 film “Moscow on the Hudson” and the 2000 movie “Shaft” (among others) were filmed, is an isolated, residential waterfront community where the streets are in alphabetical order and tranquility, not public transit, is the most treasured attribute.
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
Greek Restaurant 'The Gyro Project' Replacing Shuttered Fort Lee Bakery
Opa! A new Greek restaurant is coming to Bergen County. The Gyro Project is an elevated Greek fast casual concept curated by George Tenedios, founder of Manhattan’s salad chain, fresh&co, and Spiro Kokkosis, owner of several Times Square staples such as Majestic Deli, The Times Eatery, and Premier Deli.
Commercial Observer
Physical Therapist and Fertility Center Ink Deals at 594 Broadway
A physical therapist and a cosmetics studio inked new deals at GFP Real Estate’s 594 Broadway, while a fertility clinic reupped its space. Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York renewed its lease for 4,322 square feet on the 11th floor, Thrive Integrated Physical Therapy signed a 10-year lease for 3,037 square feet on the seventh floor, and cosmetics studio Joy Kim New York agreed to a seven-year lease for 1,075 square feet.
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Comments / 0