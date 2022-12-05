Read full article on original website
Related
GameStop jumps 10% despite 3rd-quarter earnings miss as CEO says the meme-stock favorite will consider acquisitions
GameStop stock jumped 10% on Thursday despite the game retailer's third-quarter earnings miss. The meme-stock favorite's CEO said that the company is considering acquisitions. CEO Matt Furlong said GameStop is eyeing potential acquisitions in a mission to "accomplish something unprecedented in the retail sector." GameStop stock surged 10% on Thursday...
JJill Reports Q3 Earnings Above Street View
JJill Inc JILL reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1% year-on-year to $150.20 million, beating the consensus of $148.40 million. Total company comparable sales decreased by 1.2%. Direct to consumer net sales rose 0.4% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 0.5% Y/Y to $105 million, and the gross margin expanded 100...
Zacks.com
Thor (THO) Shares Dip Despite Q1 Earnings Beat on Glum '23 View
THO - Free Report) delivered mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from North American Motorized and European RVs segments. This marked the 11th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago profit of $4.34 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,108.1 million for the quarter under review, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,117 million. The top line also fell 21.5% year over year.
Zacks.com
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q1 Loss Widens & Revenues Decrease Y/Y
SFIX - Free Report) posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss per share and lower-than-expected revenues. Both metrics also deteriorated from the year-earlier quarter’s respective reported figures. Results were hurt by a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company havedecreased...
NASDAQ
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
Motley Fool
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500
Dollar General is a stable business in any economy and is giving its profits back to shareholders. Nasdaq accurately predicted its earnings growth in the past, and I believe it's headed for more. Starbucks and Tractor Supply have increased their respective dividends for 12 years in a row. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
NASDAQ
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this contract manufacturer would post...
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Campbell Soup, Pinterest, Toll Brothers and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Campbell Soup (CPB) – Campbell Soup beat estimates by 14 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share. Revenue also beat consensus and the food producer said its results were helped by strong pricing, improved productivity and supply chain improvements. Campbell Soup rose 1.2% in the premarket.
NASDAQ
Howard Hughes (HHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.13, changing hands as high as $78.71 per share. Howard Hughes Corp shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
5 of the Best Preferred Stock ETFs for High and Stable Dividends
While you can easily purchase individual preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow you to reduce your risk by investing in baskets of preferreds.
NASDAQ
Thor Industries (THO) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates
Thor Industries (THO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.05%. A quarter...
United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Mixed Result
United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) stock rose 0.62% (As on December 8, 11:38:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the first quarter of FY 23. Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $54 million, or 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the non-cash LIFO charge in both periods, gross profit increased $64 million, or 6.1%. The gross profit rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 14.6% of net sales and included a $21 million LIFO charge. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $66 million compared tonet income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $76 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $207 million compared to $200 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $(329) million, compared to $(137) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflect net cash used in operating activities of $262 million, driven by expected seasonally higher levels of working capital and the impact of inflation, and payments for capital expenditures of $67 million. As of October 29, 2022, total liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion, consisting of approximately $39 million in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $1.25 billion under the Company’s asset-based lending facility. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.0x as of October 29, 2022. Total outstanding debt, net of cash, increased by $378 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $2.49 billion primarily driven by investments in working capital.
Why Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Soared More Than 25% in November
A rise in the price of copper sent the miner, and the rest of its peers, sharply higher in November.
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
Earnings Previews: Academy Sports, Campbell Soup
Here is what to look for when these two companies report earnings after markets close on Tuesday.
Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Profit Increases
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock rose 7.87% (As on December 8, 11:45:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income decreased 2.3% to $29.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $30.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 7.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 7.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to the decrease in gross margin due to higher supply chain costs, a slightly lower merchandise margin, and higher selling costs. Adjusted net income, which excludes excess tax benefits related to stock based compensation, increased 4.6% to $23.0 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $22.0 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.1% to $39.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $37.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 50 basis points to 9.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 9.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $182.1 million compared with $229.7 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $92.7 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
