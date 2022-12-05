ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9Oql_0jYNP3ii00

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer.

It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the pandemic.

Labour will present a humble address motion on Tuesday to force a binding Commons vote to secure the release of documents relating to the contracts to the Public Accounts Committee.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Conservative MPs to back the vote or be “complicit in a cover-up” of “inexcusable profiteering by Tory cronies”.

Britain is sick of being ripped off by the Tories. We want our money back

Angela Rayner

The Lords standards watchdog is investigating Baroness Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro.

The Guardian newspaper last week reported that the Tory peer and her children received £29 million originating from profits of the company.

Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

The Government has also come under fire for the use of “VIP lanes”, whereby preferential treatment for public contracts can be given to organisations recommended by MPs and peers.

Ms Rayner said: “Britain is sick of being ripped off by the Tories. We want our money back.

“Tory MPs can either back Labour’s binding vote to force ministers to come clean on the murky award of £203 million in taxpayers’ money to a shady company linked to a Tory peer or they are choosing to be complicit in a cover-up.

“The ‘VIP lane’ for PPE is a scandal of epic proportions that has allowed the shameful waste of taxpayers’ money and inexcusable profiteering by Tory cronies.

“Instead of straining every sinew to clawback taxpayers’ money, and fresh from writing off the billions he carelessly lost to Covid fraud, Rishi Sunak is pushing a Procurement Bill full of loopholes that would give Tory ministers free reign to do it all over again.”

Labour said the Procurement Bill stands to write into law the “VIP lane”, and is demanding that the Prime Minister commits to supporting Labour’s amendments to the legislation when it comes to the Commons in the new year.

PA has contacted representatives for Baroness Mone but they declined to comment.

She was made a life peer by David Cameron in 2015 after selling an 80% stake in her Ultimo lingerie company.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
The Independent

Sunak ‘shocked’ by allegations about Baroness Mone and PPE firm

Rishi Sunak said it was “absolutely right” that Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone was taking a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).The Prime Minister said he was “shocked” to read reports alleging that the peer and her children secretly received £29 million originating from the profits of the PPE firm – claims she has denied.His press secretary confirmed Lady Mone had lost the Tory whip but clarified this only happened “by default” when she decided to take a leave of absence.She suggested Mr Sunak had not...
The Independent

General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence.The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other than a contest between Labour and the Conservatives.He spoke to journalists in Edinburgh after joining Gordon Brown and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to discuss the former prime minister’s plans for constitutional change, including replacing the House of Lords.Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, the SNP leader has said she will treat the next general...
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
The Independent

Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss

The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak would rather ‘cripple house building’ than work with Labour

During a firey PMQs debate on housing targets, Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of "crippling" housing in the UK. After referring to last week's offer of Labour votes to get planning reforms passed, Sir Starmer said the issue was "bigger than politics."He asked: "Why would he rather cripple house building than work with us to get those targets though?"In response, the prime minister said the Torys won't work with Labour on housing, and rather "look at their record on housing."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’

Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens...
The Independent

‘Indefensible’ House of Lords will be replaced with elected chamber, Keir Starmer to pledge

Labour will move quickly to replace the “indefensible” House of Lords with an elected chamber as part of a package to distribute power and wealth more widely, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.The Labour leader will scotch suggestions of delay when he delivers a major speech promising to give people “democratic control over their lives” if the party wins the next election.English mayors and devolved governments would be granted new powers in relation to transport, infrastructure spending and housing, including possible compulsory purchase orders on vacant sites.The Labour leader is expected to say that devolution would improve the link between...
The Independent

Lindsay Hoyle suspends Commons after coal mine statement ‘breached ministerial code’

Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended the Commons over Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of a Cumbria coal mine.The government had failed to provide a full version of the statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.This video shows the moment the Speaker put a halt to action in the chamber, saying “this is not the way we do good government.”“That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that,” the seemingly furious Sir Hoyle said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK Politics news: Follow for the latestSunak to be prime minister as Mordaunt withdraws
BBC

Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?

Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
The Independent

Anne Sacoolas: US citizen sentenced for killing British teenager Harry Dunn in car crash

A US citizen who killed British teenager Harry Dunn in a road crash has been given spared jail after his family’s three year fight for justice finally ended. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was charged with the 19-year-old’s death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019. Sacoolas, a former employee of the US intelligence services, is currently in the US and did not travel to the UK for her sentencing. She was given a suspended sentence of eight months...
The Independent

Labour hit out at ‘chaos’ in Parliament and Tories’ ‘inability to govern’

Labour said government bills are disappearing at a “rate of knots” as they hit out at “chaos” in Parliament.Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said an “inability to govern” is “bringing this country to a grinding halt”.The Labour frontbencher hit out at the Government after a statement on a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria was delayed by an hour because, the Speaker said, full copies had not been provided to him or the opposition.Ms Debbonaire said it had happened three times in two weeks, before going after the Government on what she described as breaking promises on the delivering of...
The Independent

Rail strikes could go on ‘indefinitely’, warns union boss Mick Lynch

The current wave of rail strikes could go on “indefinitely” unless ministers back down on their demand for driver-only operation of trains, the head of the RMT union has warned.Mick Lynch said that progress towards agreement in the dispute over pay and conditions was scuppered last weekend by orders from Whitehall for employers to include the demand, which unions had already indicated they would never accept.He also accused ministers of deliberately seeking to force industrial action over the sensitive Christmas period in order to break public support for strikes.Mr Lynch said the driver-only operation (DOO) clause was absent from...
The Independent

Commons suspended in row over Michael Gove’s Cumbria coal mine statement

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended action in the Commons after a bust-up over cabinet minister Michael Gove’s statement on the approval of the coal mine in Cumbria.Mr Gove said approving the controversial coal mine was “the right thing to do” and insisted he was satisfied that it would be “net zero-compliant”.But the speaker suspended a debate on the issue over the government’s failure to provide Mr Gove’s full statement to Labour’s shadow ministers and opposition MPs.Visibly angry, he said: “That is not according to the ministerial code – we don’t work like that. I am going to suspend the...
The Independent

Charity founder awaits ruling on bid to challenge findings in regulator’s report

The founder of collapsed charity Keeping Kids Company is waiting to see whether a judge will give her the go-ahead to mount a High Court challenge to criticisms in a regulator’s report.Mr Justice Bourne on Thursday considered Camila Batmanghelidjh’s complaints about findings made by the Charity Commission at a High Court hearing in London.He indicated he would deliver a ruling on whether she had an arguable case and could mount a “judicial review” soon.Keeping Kids Company, which was also known as Kids Company or Kids Co, was wound up in 2015, the judge heard.It supported vulnerable children and young people in...
The Independent

‘Think carefully’ before planning foreign travel in strike-hit Christmas, says Braverman

Home secretary Suella Braverman has warned Britons to “think carefully” before going ahead with plans to travel abroad this Christmas.Ms Braverman said planned strikes by Border Force officials will “undeniably” cause serious disruption to hundreds of thousands of travellers hoping to use ports and airports.The home secretary confirmed she has plans to call in the military to fill the places of striking workers.But she said she would not compromise on security at the border to ease the expected queues and delays, and told would-be travellers to expect long waits.The PCS union on Wednesday announced eight days of industrial action...
BBC

Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans

A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy