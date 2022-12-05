Houses buried under blanket of ash after Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts

Houses were covered in ash after Indonesia ’s highest volcano, Mount Semeru, erupted on Sunday 4 December.

Lava and gas raced down the sides of the mountain, covering entire towns and villages in volcanic debris.

Approximately 2,000 people were evacuated in East Java province, according to local authorities, with many living in temporary shelters, but no injuries have been reported.

Residents have since returned to retrieve their belongings and livestock, but the volcano’s activity level is “still quite high,” authorities have said.

