ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Oxford Dictionaries reveal 2022 word of the year

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAYnS_0jYNOtLU00

Oxford University Press has revealed what the public have chosen as 2022’s word of the year.

The Oxford Word of the Year is a word or expression “reflecting the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months, one that has potential as a term of lasting cultural significance.”

Editors track words as they emerge throughout the year, analysing their frequency of use.

Previous words of the year have included vax, climate emergency, and toxic.

This year’s chosen word was first seen on Twitter in 2009, but went viral in February 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Oxford Word of the Year Summarizes 2022 in the Most Hilarious Way

Every year since 2004, Oxford University Press has released their "Word of the Year." However, 2022 was the first year that they opened voting up to the public, so you can only imagine the hilarity that resulted. And now, we have the official Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
The Independent

Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary

He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
Salon

Reading Proust in wartime: A portrait of racism, nationalism and profound loss

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. During the war in Bosnia, I worked my way through the seven volumes of Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time." The novel, populated with 400 characters, was not an escape from the war. The specter of death and the expiring world of La Belle Époque haunts Proust's work. He wrote it as he was dying; in fact, Proust was making corrections to the manuscript the night before his death in his hermetically sealed, cork-lined bedroom in Paris.
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

15 famous logos that have hidden meanings

The key to a good logo is making it "distinctive, memorable, and recognizable", according to designer Lo Min Ming, who's worked for the likes of Google, DropBox and Microsoft.But some of the most famous logos in the world, and others a little less well known, have hidden meanings which make them that little bit extra special.1. FedExOne of the most famous design "secrets" in the world, the FedEx logo has won over 40 awards over the years. In the negative space between the "E" and the "X" there's an arrow pointing from left to right representing the logistics company's...
Sourcing Journal

Instagram: Gen Z Has a Taste for Activism, Thrifting and Cultures Outside Their Own

DIY fashion, activism and entrepreneurship are tracking for 2023, according to Instagram. The social media platform’s 2023 trend report serves as a “data-driven guide to the cultural and social trends” as defined by Gen Z. Instagram partnered with WGSN to field a survey with U.S. Gen Z consumers. The results shed light on how the cohort plans to embrace fashion, beauty, dating and community in the new year. Understanding the Gen Z mindset, however, starts with knowing their rosy outlook. Instagram and WGSN asked survey takers to sum up 2023 in one word. Top responses were healing, energized and “main character energy.”  Community-building...
labroots.com

Haiku Poetry Created by Artificial Intelligence

In a recent study published in Computers in Human Behavior, a team of researchers from Japan compare human-made and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated haiku poetry in order to examine the similarities between the two styles. This study holds the potential to better understand how AI can mimic humans in a variety of ways as the technology continues to progress.
Vice

Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s

This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy