ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Florence Pugh Embraces Dramatic Glamour at BIFA 2022 in Rodarte Lace Slip Dress and Dramatic Tulle Cape

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141EZS_0jYNOsSl00

Florence Pugh made a striking arrival to the 2022 British International Film Awards in London on Sunday.

The look by Rodarte featured a nightgown-style blush pink dress and a matching tulle cape. The top of Pugh’s dainty slip was made out of floral-embroidered lace, had a thigh-high side slit with lace trim and a rose in the center. The voluminous tulle cape had dramatic ruffles on the shoulders as well as the train.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5tCS_0jYNOsSl00
Florence Pugh at the 2022 BIFA.

To complement her outfit, she wore a pair of gold Aquazzura sandals. Pugh was donned in Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the evening, wearing a pair of oval-shaped drop earrings and a pendant necklace.

For the event, Pugh worked with celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has also outfitted “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley, Lily James and Gabriella Wilde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpJyl_0jYNOsSl00
Florence Pugh at the 2022 BIFA.

For makeup, the actress opted for a glowy look, wearing bright pink blush and matte pink lip. Her hair was slicked back and had a slight curl at the ends and a signature swoop side curl.

Also in attendance at the awards show were other A-list stars, including Letitia Wright, Jenna Coleman and Daisy-Edgar Jones. Pugh was nominated for “Best Lead Performance” for her leading role in the film “The Wonder,” released on Netflix in November.

Florence Pugh at the 2022 BIFA.

Pugh continues to showcase standout fashion looks.

While on “Late Night With Seth Myers” in November , she wore a floral-embellished gown from Lorenzo Serafini’s resort 2023 collection. For the premiere of “The Wonder” at the BFI London Film Festival in October , she wore a Valentino fall 2022 couture collection gown that featured a feather trim. However, her most viral fashion look was at Valentino ’s couture show in Rome in July, where Pugh wore a Barbiecore-pink sheer tulle gown.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Vera Wang Dress With Cascading Details at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Kennedy Center Honors reception and ceremony at the White House on Sunday, wearing a sophisticated black dress. For the event honoring American artists and creatives, the vice president wore a floor-length black dress with above-the-elbow sleeves and a round neckline custom designed by Vera Wang. The dress had a metallic trim at the bodice under the bust. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Harris accessorized the look with a pair...
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
shefinds

We're Still Reeling From This Floral Corset Dress Florence Pugh Wore—She's Unreal!

Florence Pugh traded her usual sheer dress or crop top for a romantic, sultry, curve-hugging floral dress while promoting The Wonder last week! The Oscar nominee, 26, donned a low-cut, light blue dress with a lace-up neckline, dramatic ruffled short sleeves, corset-esque, waist-emphasizing details and a thigh-skimming hemline. Pugh seized the spotlight at a recent press call for her new film in this garment, which is from The Vampire’s Wife.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
WWD

Jill Biden Wears Monique Lhuillier Floral Dress for Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Ceremony

First lady Jill Biden arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., wearing a floral-embroidered dress by Monique Lhuillier. For the annual event, which honors American artists and creatives, Biden’s bespoke black lace gown incorporated midnight sequins. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag from Tyler Ellis.More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals The first lady was accompanied by her husband, President Joe Biden, who sported a quintessential classic black and white...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Gabrielle Union Goes Sheer in Skin-tone Tory Burch Sweater Dress With Octavia Spencer at SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations

Gabrielle Union arrived at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Career Retrospective: Gabrielle Union event in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 in a casual look that was versatile enough for the red carpet. The actress, who spoke with Octavia Spencer about her career in Hollywood, donned a brown sheer sweater dress by Tory Burch. Union’s dress featured a strappy brown slip underneath. She coordinated with silver rings, a pair of gold earrings and thong-heeled sandals. She toted a Maison Valentino Stud Sign Grainy Calfskin shoulder bag in light ivory. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Florence Pugh Brings Balletcore Glamour to the Red Carpet

Florence Pugh's pretty, breezy looks just keep on coming. Last night, the Don't Worry Darling star attended the 2022 British Independent Film Awards in London and made an entrance in an airy baby pink satin slipdress by Rodarte and a dramatic tulle cape. The silky dress featured a high leg slit, lace detailing, and a large rose embellishment at the front.
WWD

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy