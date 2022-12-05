LI girl, 14, arrested for threatening to kill LGBTQ students at her school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island teenage girl was arrested Monday after threatening LGBTQ students at her high school last week, authorities said.

The 14-year-old Medford girl attends Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School. On Thursday morning, the girl texted another student at the school making derogatory comments about members of the LGBTQ community, police said.

She also threatened to kill or injure LGBTQ people at the school along with every girl at the school, according to officials.

The teen was arrested by detectives in the Hate Crimes Unit after an investigation. She was charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and making a threat of mass harm. The girl was arraigned at Suffolk County Family Court.