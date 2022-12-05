ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives.

One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was a student at Washburn Tech where he was studying automotive body repair, according to his sister Yessii.

Eric leaves behind his parents, nephews, two brothers and a sister. Yessii told KSNT that Eric enjoyed fixing cars and spending time with friends and family.

Eric lost his life during a car crash that happened at 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the area of SE 6th St. and Madison St. Eric’s vehicle was traveling west on 6th St. when it hit a semi truck that was heading north on Madison St. Eric’s car then drove over the bridge onto westbound Interstate 70 below.

A second victim of the crash has yet to be identified .

Hulk smesh
6d ago

sending prayers not blaming anybody but people need to slow the f*** down in Topeka these 18 wheelers are 50 thousand hundred thousand pounds they cannot stop on a dime like a Chrysler 300 can... racing in Topeka or driving recklessly not cool you kids and you grown ups will realize that that's why they make racing tracks

