ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Connecticut attorney general calls for review of hospital's proposed closure of labor and delivery services

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on regulators to consider the community impact of Sharon (Conn.) Hospital's planned closure of its labor and delivery services following 300 petitions from community members. The state Office of Health Strategy must grant Sharon Hospital a certificate of need for the closure before...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Baptist Health hires Rick Carrico as its new CFO

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has hired Rick Carrico as its new CFO, replacing Steve Oglesby, who is retiring. Mr. Carrico, a Kentucky native, moves from his current role at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., where he is executive vice president and CFO for the 941-bed system. Mr. Carrico's...
KENTUCKY STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New York law requires nursing homes to report infections to residents, families

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Dec. 7 that requires nursing homes to swiftly update residents and family when an infection is detected within the facility. The legislation expands existing pandemic emergency plans to improve communication so residents and families and guardians are aware of an infection in the facility when it happens, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also requires facilities to prepare a plan to accommodate residents during an infectious disease outbreak, including plans to place residents to prevent spread.
NEW YORK STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says

Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBOC

Governor Youngkin Announces End of COVID Fines

RICHMMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties and beginning of reimbursement process. According to the governor's office, on Dec. 6 Governor Youngkin issued an executive order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin says he will direct all agencies to halt further collection and enforcement of those penalties in his upcoming budget to be delivered on December 15th.
VIRGINIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Nevada may fast-track nurse licensing process to fight RSV

Nevada state leaders are discussing a new process which would give qualified nurses an immediate temporary license, 2News report Dec. 6. Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis could have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing, according to the governor's office.
NEVADA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Connecticut first lady is a major VC healthcare investor

One of the nation's leading healthcare investors is also the first lady of the state of Connecticut, Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 5. Annie Lamont, the wife of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, works for venture capital firm Oak HC/FT, whose portfolio includes primary care firm VillageMD; dieting app Noom; home healthcare company DispatchHealth; and palliative care provider Aspire Health.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSLS

Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December

Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16. The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below,...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin announces that agriculture and forestry are still Virginia’s most robust industries, despite pandemic setbacks

While Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors were profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that both industries have recovered lost ground and forged ahead.  He reflected on the resilience of these sectors Nov. 30 in front of a delegation of 400-plus farmers at the Virginia Farm...
VIRGINIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Lehigh Valley breaks ground on new $27M hospital construction project

Construction started on the $27 million Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie project, which is slated to include a 22,194-square-foot hospital and a 10,182-square-foot office building, The Morning Call reported Dec. 5. The "neighborhood hospital," located in Lower Macungie, Pa., will have 11 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
wvtf.org

Virginia author envisions second civil war

Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy