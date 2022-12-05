Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Connecticut attorney general calls for review of hospital's proposed closure of labor and delivery services
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on regulators to consider the community impact of Sharon (Conn.) Hospital's planned closure of its labor and delivery services following 300 petitions from community members. The state Office of Health Strategy must grant Sharon Hospital a certificate of need for the closure before...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health hires Rick Carrico as its new CFO
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has hired Rick Carrico as its new CFO, replacing Steve Oglesby, who is retiring. Mr. Carrico, a Kentucky native, moves from his current role at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., where he is executive vice president and CFO for the 941-bed system. Mr. Carrico's...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York law requires nursing homes to report infections to residents, families
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Dec. 7 that requires nursing homes to swiftly update residents and family when an infection is detected within the facility. The legislation expands existing pandemic emergency plans to improve communication so residents and families and guardians are aware of an infection in the facility when it happens, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also requires facilities to prepare a plan to accommodate residents during an infectious disease outbreak, including plans to place residents to prevent spread.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says
Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
WBOC
Governor Youngkin Announces End of COVID Fines
RICHMMOND, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces the end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties and beginning of reimbursement process. According to the governor's office, on Dec. 6 Governor Youngkin issued an executive order directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin says he will direct all agencies to halt further collection and enforcement of those penalties in his upcoming budget to be delivered on December 15th.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nevada may fast-track nurse licensing process to fight RSV
Nevada state leaders are discussing a new process which would give qualified nurses an immediate temporary license, 2News report Dec. 6. Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis could have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing, according to the governor's office.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Youngkin ends Virginia shutdown penalties, wants some reimbursed
An executive order Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Tuesday also directs enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to shutdown violations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Connecticut first lady is a major VC healthcare investor
One of the nation's leading healthcare investors is also the first lady of the state of Connecticut, Hartford Business Journal reported Dec. 5. Annie Lamont, the wife of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, works for venture capital firm Oak HC/FT, whose portfolio includes primary care firm VillageMD; dieting app Noom; home healthcare company DispatchHealth; and palliative care provider Aspire Health.
WSLS
Virginia extends SNAP emergency benefits through December
Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16. The amount you receive is based on your household size. In the chart below,...
Youngkin wants Virginia to end state enforcement of COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants Virginia to reimburse those "who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees" for violating state restrictions and to stop enforcing rules moving forward.
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region. It joins two other dispensaries owned by Columbia Care to open in the area. The other two are in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Youngkin announces that agriculture and forestry are still Virginia’s most robust industries, despite pandemic setbacks
While Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors were profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that both industries have recovered lost ground and forged ahead. He reflected on the resilience of these sectors Nov. 30 in front of a delegation of 400-plus farmers at the Virginia Farm...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lehigh Valley breaks ground on new $27M hospital construction project
Construction started on the $27 million Lehigh Valley Hospital-Macungie project, which is slated to include a 22,194-square-foot hospital and a 10,182-square-foot office building, The Morning Call reported Dec. 5. The "neighborhood hospital," located in Lower Macungie, Pa., will have 11 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley...
wvtf.org
Virginia author envisions second civil war
Kevin O’Farrell is a writer who lives in a suburb of Richmond. He’s also a runner who has come to know his subdivision well, and as this country has grown increasingly into camps of red and blue, O’Farrell started thinking about civil war. “I’m familiar with this...
wfxrtv.com
Store owner argues skill games promote safety and fairness as injunction is extended
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia has been extended. Lawmakers and local business owners are weighing in on the decision made by a judge on Monday, Dec. 5. Some say it’s not just the profits from skill games. Owners say having...
Engineers give Virginia a 'C' grade on infrastructure
Engineers give Virginia a 'C' grade on infrastructure, meaning Virginia's infrastructure is considered mediocre and needs attention.
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
