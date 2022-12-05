ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, KY

Gamers re-create Central City cruiser in popular video game

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Gamers can now cruise around Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V as a Central City Police officer.

The police department shared a photo of a police cruiser recreated in the video game, which bares strikingly similar design to the real life counterpart.

Officials say the PC mod was created by an online user for LSPDFR , a PC mod that completely transforms GTAV into a law enforcement simulator.

The creator made two virtual designs — one with Central City badging and another for the fictional city used in the game, Los Santos.

On social media, the Central City Police Department said that it was an honor to be part of it. They also gave a disclaimer in case anyone decides to use this mod for wrongdoing.

DISCLAIMER: Unethical user game play does not reflect the morals and ethics of the Central City Police Department ,” the department says on Facebook.

GTAV is the second best-selling video game of all time, selling over 170,000,000 copies worldwide. You can see more pictures of the virtual Central City Police cruiser design by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

Kyle munday
6d ago

Wow, we made it on News Break!!! everyone should go hit the like button and download the cars!! Follow my stream @kmanngaming on twitch, Facebook, tiktok, and youtube!!!

Reply
2
