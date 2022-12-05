ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf announces more than $10 million funding for affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the distribution of $10,323,668 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in several counties like Mercer, Venango and Union City. “Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code and accessible spaces to call home,” said Gov. Wolf. “The HOME funding will help provide access to these spaces to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Connecticut attorney general calls for review of hospital's proposed closure of labor and delivery services

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on regulators to consider the community impact of Sharon (Conn.) Hospital's planned closure of its labor and delivery services following 300 petitions from community members. The state Office of Health Strategy must grant Sharon Hospital a certificate of need for the closure before...
CONNECTICUT STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rtands.com

Amtrak Looks to Remove Pennsylvania ‘Distant Signals’

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. With Positive Train Control (PTC) operational, Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to remove automatic wayside signals serving as distant signals to existing interlockings on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Harrisburg, Pa. line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register’s Dec. 7 edition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says

Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts hospital to refund patients for losses after data breach

Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital has settled a lawsuit for a Feb. 9, 2021, data breach that compromised the protected health information of 60,000 current and former patients, Top Class Actions reported Dec. 5. The lawsuit, filed in September 2021, alleged that the health system "maintained the private information in...
ATTLEBORO, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Nevada may fast-track nurse licensing process to fight RSV

Nevada state leaders are discussing a new process which would give qualified nurses an immediate temporary license, 2News report Dec. 6. Any nurse a facility deems necessary to assist with the current pediatric crisis could have their application processed immediately by the Nevada State Board of Nursing, according to the governor's office.
NEVADA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Baptist Health hires Rick Carrico as its new CFO

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has hired Rick Carrico as its new CFO, replacing Steve Oglesby, who is retiring. Mr. Carrico, a Kentucky native, moves from his current role at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., where he is executive vice president and CFO for the 941-bed system. Mr. Carrico's...
KENTUCKY STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Dignity, 2 Tenet affiliates to resolve billing fraud allegations for $22.5M

San Francisco-based Dignity Health and two Tenet Healthcare-affiliated facilities in California agreed to pay more than $22 million combined to settle Medi-Cal billing fraud allegations. The federal government and state of California accused Dignity, Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center of submitting Medi-Cal claims for services...
CALIFORNIA STATE

