Lenox, MA

thereminder.com

Couple opens antique shop in East Longmeadow with history in every item

EAST LONGMEADOW – In a small shop on North Main Street in East Longmeadow, an array of antique items are on display, waiting to share their stories. Claudette Stephenson and her husband, James Stephenson, are the owners of CJ’s Antiques, which opened its doors this fall. Small furniture, oil lamps, Depression-era glass, books and glassware are just some of the pieces that can be found at the shop.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNYT

Local pharmacy stepping up as Arbor Hill CVS prepares to close

An Arbor Hill resident is concerned about where seniors in his community will be able to get their badly-needed prescriptions, now that the CVS pharmacy at 153 Central Ave. is closing. The official closing date is Jan. 12, 2023. A pharmacy just one block away, Central Avenue Pharmacy at 65...
ALBANY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Mourning the loss of Aston Magna’s founding board member Lee Elman

Great Barrington —The Board of Directors of the Aston Magna Foundation for Music and the Humanities joins the Berkshires’ arts community in mourning the passing of founding board member Lee Elman. In 1972, Lee and harpsichordist Albert Fuller conceived the idea of a foundation to support the study...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Ann Marie Waldman, 92, of Great Barrington

Ann Marie Waldman, 92, of Great Barrington, died on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in New York City on April 17, 1930 to Irish immigrants, and joined the Higgins family as a preschooler; daughter to Steven and Marie (VanWicklen) Higgins. She was a graduate of James Madison High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., in the class of 1948.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Hilton Als art talk; Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes; “Fen, Bog, and Swamp” lecture; Verboten + Tymbo concert; Michael Lipson book launch

Williamstown— On Thursday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m., the Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program hosts a talk by Hilton Als, art critic for The New Yorker and one of the 2022 recipients of the Clark Prize for Excellence in Arts Writing. Als’s talk, “Diane Arbus in...
SALISBURY, CT
iBerkshires.com

Jae's Grill to Serve American Cuisine on Winter Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A well-known local eatery is relaunching a second location with a new menu. Jae's Grill is planning a soft opening mid-week at 7 Winter St. The menu will feature upscale American cuisine, a change from the pan-Asian offerings of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

West Stockbridge concert site permit should not have been granted

After 10 plus hours at a public hearing that was continued five times, the West Stockbridge Planning Board concluded that the music venue was worthy of the permit despite its history of an outrageous noise level, trespass and parking. The fact that neighbors went on record to state that their...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Christmas comes to downtown Great Barrington this Saturday

Great Barrington — The spirit of the holiday season will be coming to downtown Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10 as the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Holiday Shop, Sip and Stroll. The event will include various shows and activities all through the day,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Allison Crespo named Great Barrington Finance Coordinator

Great Barrington — Via a press release on the town’s website, the town announced that it has hired Allison M. Crespo as the new Finance Coordinator. According to the press release, Crespo, a Pittsfield resident, previously studied business administration at Berkshire Community College and is a recent graduate of Pittsfield’s Leadership Development Academy. She previously served for seven years as an accountant for the city of Pittsfield, where she also held positions as the city’s information system specialist, assistant treasurer, and head clerk.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
103.9 The Breeze

Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City. Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.
TROY, NY
WUPE

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA

