Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO