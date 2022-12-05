Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder

Read full article on original website
Tammy Glass Isaacs
2d ago
I'm so glad that Cody Miller and Brandon Blackwell are in jail for the murder of my brother. Now the cops need to arrest Kimberly Thomas for his murder.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation
A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
Kingsport Times-News
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
WTVCFOX
Tennessee teacher charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher has been charged with false reports after he reported earlier this week that he had been stabbed inside the school, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say 53-year-old Harold Dalton filed the report on Monday. Investigators conducted...
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
knoxvilledailysun.com
East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child
UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
A courthouse in Rogersville was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man was seen walking around outside wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow, according to a release.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incident at Volunteer High School
CHURCH HILL -- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving several students ingesting drug-laced cookies. According to a press release from the HCSO, on Dec. 7 at approximately 9:30 a.m. School Resource Deputy Paul Daniel was called to the counseling office at VHS, where upon arrival, school officials were monitoring a student with an elevated heart rate.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
860wacb.com
Man Held Without Bond In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 51-year old Joseph Ross Gibson of Taylorsville on Sunday, December 4th. He was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Gibson was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
supertalk929.com
Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged
Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
supertalk929.com
Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen
The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
