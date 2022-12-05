Read full article on original website
Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union
SKOKIE, Ill. - Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union. A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks...
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'
The Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstated Father Michael Pfleger on Saturday, saying "there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty" of sex abuse. "I just want to thank you for your love, believing in me," Pfleger told parishioners on Saturday afternoon. "I apologize for taking you through all this craziness again because of me. I love you. I'll talk with you soon."
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
90-year-old great-grandmother graduates from Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. - Sunday was a big day for Joyce DeFauw, 90… she finally graduated from college. DeFauw started at Northern Illinois University in 1951, but fell a few semesters short of graduating. In 2019, she returned to school and finished her degree through online classes. Her family gave...
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th around 7:33 p.m. and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot himself in the leg in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night. Chicago police said the man, 64, shot himself in the thigh around 6:55 p.m. He was on South Shore near East 56th Street. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
14-year-old boy shot in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Chicago's Golden Gate neighborhood on Sunday night. The boy was near South Langley and East 132nd around 7 p.m. when he was shot in the shoulder, flank and arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. No...
Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m. Two individuals were last seen...
'It's frustrating': Parents say they were left with many unanswered questions following 'soft lockdown'
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
