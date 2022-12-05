ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 11

knbnkgirl
5d ago

Common sense would say crime is up because of homelessness and drugs. See what happens when you house asylum seekers and keep your own citizens outside like wildlife?

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
95.9 WCYY

15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine

Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
GORHAM, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
whdh.com

NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
DOVER, NH
989wclz.com

More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Farmington woman accused of assaulting state trooper following arrest

DOVER, N.H. — A woman from Farmington was charged with assaulting a police officer after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said. According to a press release, troopers involved in a drunk driving saturation patrol responded...
FARMINGTON, NH
WMTW

Valuable guitar stolen from Maine store

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police say a valuable guitar was stolen from the Guitar Center store on Maine Mall Road. The 1960 Gibson Les Paul has a tangerine color burst and is worth $6,699. Police described it as a rare guitar. Anyone with information should contact Officer...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough

Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
SCARBOROUGH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy