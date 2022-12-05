Read full article on original website
knbnkgirl
5d ago
Common sense would say crime is up because of homelessness and drugs. See what happens when you house asylum seekers and keep your own citizens outside like wildlife?
Grease fire shuts down Portland café
PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
WPFO
New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
WPFO
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
WCVB
Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine — Four college students from Massachusetts were in a Range Rover that crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Maine early Saturday morning. Only two survived. According to Maine State Police, seven students from Maine Maritime Academy were in the vehicle when it veered off...
11 Arrested, 193 stopped in Portsmouth, NH DUI Saturation Patrol
Friday night and early Saturday morning were busy for New Hamshire State Police and Portsmouth Police during a DUI saturation patrol which led to 193 traffic stops including 11 arrests and a wrong-way drunk driver. The patrol announced earlier in the week was part of an initiative funded by the...
wabi.tv
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
whdh.com
NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
Schools officials, community members mourn loss of Maine Maritime students killed in Castine car crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
989wclz.com
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
An Incredible Cafe in Westbrook, Maine, Welcomes You With a Library as Soon as You Walk Through the Door
I have always loved posting up at a coffee shop, sipping on a little cappuccino, and getting work done. There are a plethora of cafes scattered around Portland perfect for a day spent like that but it can be hard to score a seat in the small, crowded shops. Most...
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
WMUR.com
Farmington woman accused of assaulting state trooper following arrest
DOVER, N.H. — A woman from Farmington was charged with assaulting a police officer after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said. According to a press release, troopers involved in a drunk driving saturation patrol responded...
WMTW
Valuable guitar stolen from Maine store
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police say a valuable guitar was stolen from the Guitar Center store on Maine Mall Road. The 1960 Gibson Les Paul has a tangerine color burst and is worth $6,699. Police described it as a rare guitar. Anyone with information should contact Officer...
wabi.tv
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
mainebiz.biz
#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough
Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
