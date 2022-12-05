Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One of three people charged in SW Madison shooting pleads not guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A lawyer for an 18-year-old Madison man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime entered a not guilty plea on their client’s behalf Wednesday afternoon, online court records show. Jevante Koger is one of three people arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on the city’s southwest side on Aug. 5....
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
Bomb threat detected at Boone Memorial Hospital, patients evacuated
This is a developing story.
Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night
BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. Officials are still...
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
Suspect in Lakeside Street shooting was victim’s stepbrother, bond set at $1M
MADISON, Wis. — The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in downtown Madison was the stepbrother of the victim, according to a criminal complaint. Online court records show Edward Smith, 40, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Smith was arrested on Monday. Making an initial appearance Wednesday, Smith’s cash bond was set at $1...
nbc15.com
Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha day care abuse case; more charges expected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha day care has been closed since September, but more child abuse allegations continue to surface. In an email to FOX6 News, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Tuesday that an investigation into The Lawrence School uncovered two additional victims. Prosecutors said the woman responsible...
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
nbc15.com
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
Madison police say Kia stolen along Schroeder Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Kia was stolen Monday along Schroeder Road near Struck Street. Police said a man loaned the car to a roommate, who returned the vehicle Monday night. However, when the man went to drive the car on Tuesday, it was gone. Officers were sent to the 6700 block of Schroeder Road just before 11...
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
Comments / 0