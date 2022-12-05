ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WV

nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
DANE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI

December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
HARTFORD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect in Lakeside Street shooting was victim’s stepbrother, bond set at $1M

MADISON, Wis. — The suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last month in downtown Madison was the stepbrother of the victim, according to a criminal complaint. Online court records show Edward Smith, 40, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. Smith was arrested on Monday. Making an initial appearance Wednesday, Smith’s cash bond was set at $1...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha day care abuse case; more charges expected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha day care has been closed since September, but more child abuse allegations continue to surface. In an email to FOX6 News, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Tuesday that an investigation into The Lawrence School uncovered two additional victims. Prosecutors said the woman responsible...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Court docs lay out web of drug trafficking investigations, ties to Anisa Scott’s murder that led to Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Recently filed court documents have shined new light on a web of drug trafficking investigations — including ties to the murder of Anisa Scott — that led up to the shooting of Quadren Wilson earlier this year while he was being taken into custody. Details about the investigations leading up to the arrest of 38-year-old Wilson were...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
BLANCHARDVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
WAUKESHA, WI

