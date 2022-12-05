57-Year-Old Wisc. Man Leads Police On Multi-County Chase Ending In Crash

Photo: Getty Images

A Wisconsin man in custody after leading police on a multiple-county chase last night (December 4).

Police found a man inside an unregistered vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business in the Town of Union northwest of Eau Claire at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office . When the man drove away from the scene, he started a police chase that went into the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County and the Town of Elk Mound in Dunn County.

Police used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to stop the vehicle, which caused it to crash into a ditch on 690th Avenue. 57-year-old Eric Paquette was taken into custody in Dunn County following the crash . In all, the chase ended about 10 miles from where it began.

Paquette was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail and held on recommended charges of vehicle operator fleeing law enforcement, operating after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. In addition, he was held on multiple warrants for his arrest in Eau County in connection to multiple cases that include charges for resisting arrest, operating after revocation and possession of meth, according to online court documents.