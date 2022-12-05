Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
go955.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
go955.com
Calhoun County deputy praised for saving elderly man’s life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy is being praised for saving the life of a 69-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Springfield after the man walked away from a local assisted living facility. The Sheriff’s Department says the Deputy Maccah Mcghee was patrolling in the...
Comments / 0