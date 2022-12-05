Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
The slow death of primary care: a Canadian perspective
Loss of autonomy, gaslighting, abuse, exploitation, and hypocrisy are all strong words. Just writing them brings to my mind the harsh reality of my experience and the collective experience of others who have dared to speak up. These words come to mind when I think about primary care in Canada. I recognize similar sentiments are heralded by my U.S. colleagues and those in the United Kingdom.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Closing pediatric units is short-sighted and reflects a broken system
While hospital systems focus on more lucrative adult care operations, often sacrificing pediatric care in the process, the consequences of such decisions are often ignored, Brenna Miller, a health communications specialist at think tank the Lown Institute, wrote on its site Dec. 5. Pediatric centers across the country are under...
beckershospitalreview.com
Emotional situations with patients, money: 8 physician survey findings
Half of physicians would refuse to see patients who won't wear a mask or social distance, according to a Medscape report focused on ethically challenging scenarios. For the report, "Right or Wrong in Medicine: Emotional Situations with Patients or Money," Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians across 29 specialties. Data were collected from online surveys between April 20 and July 18.
psychologytoday.com
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace
Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Toxic company cultures are driving workers to quit their jobs. Here's how to spot the signs before accepting a job.
It's easy enough to tell when a workplace is toxic when you're in it but it can be difficult to tell during the interview process.
beckershospitalreview.com
High intensity ER billing is on the rise, study finds
The number of "high-intensity bills" for patients treated and then released from emergency rooms is increasing, according to a study published in the December issue of Health Affairs. The study, led by researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan, found 19.2 percent of emergency room patients treated and released in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Resetting your health system in 2023: strategies and tactical considerations
Volatility and uncertainty have eroded health system margins, and the situation cannot be corrected simply by returning to previously "normal" pre-pandemic approaches. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session sponsored by Guidehouse, Tom Zenty, former CEO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals Health System and a Guidehouse national advisor, and David Burik, partner at Guidehouse who leads the firm’s Center for Health Insights, shared insights and examples of how health systems must reset for the future.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
beckershospitalreview.com
New York law requires nursing homes to report infections to residents, families
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Dec. 7 that requires nursing homes to swiftly update residents and family when an infection is detected within the facility. The legislation expands existing pandemic emergency plans to improve communication so residents and families and guardians are aware of an infection in the facility when it happens, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also requires facilities to prepare a plan to accommodate residents during an infectious disease outbreak, including plans to place residents to prevent spread.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals, health systems charging for MyChart messaging
A growing number of health systems are starting to charge patients for asking for their physicians' advice through online patient portals, such as MyChart. Here are some hospitals and health systems partaking in the growing trend:. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem started billing patients for some types of messages sent...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
beckershospitalreview.com
New green card proposals will harm international nursing recruitment, AHA warns
Congressional proposals to change green card rules could have a highly negative effect on the ability of healthcare groups to employ foreign nurses at a time of national labor shortages, the American Hospital Association warned in a letter to House of Representatives leaders Dec. 5. The concern centers around the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 companies hiring tech workers include Humana, Elevance Health
Despite Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Facebook parent Meta laying off tens of thousands of employees, many businesses — including a couple of payers — continue to hire tech workers at a rapid pace. Here are the 10 companies with the most tech job postings in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Remote work is slowing CDC overhaul, leaders say
A heavily remote workforce may be slowing an overhaul of the CDC, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 5. In April, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced plans to make the agency more nimble and simplify its messaging, acknowledging an insufficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Politico reported that limited authority, congressional inaction and resistance from longtime staffers was slowing reform.
'We work for tyrants': Airport cargo workers walk off the job in protest
Cargo workers who work for Swissport at O’Hare Airport and elsewhere walked off the job today alleging unsafe and inhumane working conditions.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader moves to Hims & Hers
Scott Knoer, PharmD, the former chief pharmacy officer for Cleveland Clinic and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, is now the chief pharmacy and innovation officer for telehealth and personal wellness company Hims & Hers. In this role at the pharmaceutical and telehealth company, Dr. Knoer "will direct efforts to...
beckershospitalreview.com
378 labs billed Medicare at questionable levels for COVID-19 tests, OIG report says
A Dec. 6 OIG report found that 378 labs billed Medicare Part B at questionably high levels for test add-ons. The report found 276 labs that billed for high volumes of add-on tests on claims for COVID-19 tests and 263 labs that billed for high payment amounts from add-on tests on claims for COVID-19 tests.
Opinion: Narcissists' Weaponize Compassion From Others
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
beckershospitalreview.com
ChristianaCare gets funding to reopen shuttered hospital
ChristianaCare has received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to help reopen Jennersville Hospital, which it acquired from West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health in July, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Dec. 7. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare will use the $2.5 million grant — including $1.5 million from the...
