Did you know that with an RCS of an Eagle’s Eyeball the F-117 Nighthawk was one thousand times less visible than the D-21, the least visible shape previously produced at Lockheed’s Skunk Works?
The F-117A Nighthawk shape was one thousand times less visible than the least visible shape previously produced at the Skunk Works. The F-117A Nighthawk is the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft penetrates high-threat airspace and uses laser-guided weapons against critical targets.
