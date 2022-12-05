No law should ever be made to compel any person or business to go against their principles, morals, or ethics. Once a government begins to force people to go against their principles, that is a slippery slope to Communist Socialism. The other part of compelling or forcing people against their principles literally takes away their Liberties and Pursuit of Happiness, and the loss of her business would be the loss of life as she will be blackballed by many because of a law which violated human liberties and Constitutional Rights. After all, it's not like she is the only designer, there are others who will be willing and happy to do the Same Sex wedding page without issues. They have a choice to accept the limitations, or be hardheaded just because their egos were bruised.
This is nonsense! In offering products or designs in commercial transactions, they are available to all customers regardless. Commercial products are not "speech" nor do they involve necessarily the opinión of the creator....... they are just objects! What seems problematic is SCOTUS interference where there is NO issue of law!
