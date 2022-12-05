Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Republican candidate for Iowa House District 81 has won the race after another recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important
Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for Iowa Democrats in the party’s […] The post Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Polk County Auditor upholds Jack Whitver's voter profile, concludes he's a Grimes resident
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has concluded that Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a resident of Grimes and has upheld his voter profile. The decision comes after a challenge from another voter in Polk County, alleging Whitver did not reside in Grimes and...
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
iowapublicradio.org
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
The Polk County Auditor has decided Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration is valid. Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are be hearing from and answering the questions of eastern Iowans in Linn, Cedar, Clinton and Scott counties this week about its proposed carbon capture pipeline. Plus, UnityPoint Health is asking patients to reserve a time slot online instead of walking in for care at its urgent care centers.
KIMT
State Ombudsman says more Iowans are complaining about government than ever before
DES MOINES, Iowa - Complaints and information requests about government misbehavior have now risen for eight straight years in Iowa. The State Office of Ombudsman the 6,484 contacts in fiscal year 2022 was a record high and an increase of almost 60 percent since fiscal year 2014. That includes a tripling of complaints from prison and jail inmates.
Daily Iowan
A change in the political party of the office of the attorney general could affect abortion in Iowa
Iowa’s next chief legal officer is poised to support Republican efforts to restrict abortion access, as the longtime Democratic Iowa attorney general’s office is among the seats flipped by Iowa Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson that left...
iowapublicradio.org
Thursday, December 8th, 2022
The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that would regulate hazardous liquid pipelines. An Italian company is acquiring the Iowa-based maker of Blue Bunny ice cream. Plus, how Republicans plan to approach the 2024 presidential nominating calendar with Iowa remaining first even as Democrats are kicking the state out of the lineup.
spartanshield.org
Governor Reynolds’ Students First Act threatens public education in Iowa
Following the most recent midterm election, many are questioning whether Governor Kim Reynolds is fit to hold executive power over Iowa for a second term. Teachers, specifically, have raised concerns regarding Reynolds’ educational policy. “The separation of church and state is guaranteed by the Constitution of The United States....
Iowa Would Have a Perfect 100 Counties if not for this Travesty
The Hawkeye State sure has a lot of counties. Compared to larger states like California (54) and Montana (56), Iowa has almost twice as many, with a staggering 99. But it easily could have an even 100, if not for one annoying outlier up north. Have you ever glanced at...
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, December 5th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the first flu-related deaths in the state. The Department says both people were 81 years and over and were from northern Iowa. They also had underlying conditions. The current flu season began on October 3rd. The most recent H-H-S flu report shows the virus at a moderately high level of activity in the state. Iowa hospitals are reporting high patient admission rates. H-H-S says getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system.
Comments / 0