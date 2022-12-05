ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

2022 Short Course Worlds Picks and Previews: Women’s Butterfly

SCM (25m) The women’s sprint butterfly events at the 2022 FINA World Short Course Championships are kind of a fickled discipline. That’s because they will be absent Sarah Sjostrom, the best female butterflier in history, because she’s skipping the meet to prepare for next summer’s long course season.
swimswam.com

Maggie Schalow Re-Swim’s 2Fly After Starting Error, Makes A Final at Winter Jrs West

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maggie Schalow of NOVA took the path less traveled to qualify for the A-final of the girls’ 200 fly at Winter Jrs West on Saturday. When the official said “take your marks” in prelims, there were several girls in the heat that didn’t hear it. However, Schalow was the only one that didn’t leave the blocks when the starter went off. She was allowed a re-swim, and qualified for the A-final, ultimately placing 7th in the final with a 1:57.27.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

15-Year Old Thomas Heilman Swims 44.67 100 Fly: Faster than 15-16 and 17-18 NAG Records

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. No, that’s not a typo. 15 year-old Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics continued his multi-year assault on the National Age Group record books tonight in Greensboro with a jaw-dropping, eye-popping, what-are-they-feeding-these-kids-today-inducing 44.67 in the 100 fly. Heilman went out in 21.00, just a...
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

Macky Hodges on Move to Sandpipers: “I’ve always wanted this for myself”

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) After going a handful of personal bests in Austin over the weekend, CIF champion Macky Hodges spoke with SwimSwam about how her transition is going to training with the Sandpipers of Nevada. The USC commit was pleased with how training was going so far but moreover grateful that she got the opportunity to train with the high caliber athletes that Sandpipers’ top group boasts.
NEVADA STATE
swimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/9/2022

While many of the country's best have been dropping blistering swims at Winter Juniors, other age groupers made waves last weekend as well. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with...
OREGON STATE
swimswam.com

Sean Green Becomes the Youngest Swimmer in Decades to Swim a Sub-15 Minute Mile

While USA Swimming doesn't keep all-time single-age records, Sean Green is the youngest swimmer to break 15 minutes in the mile since at least 1987. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAP Invitational. December 8-11, 2022. Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Results...
VIRGINIA STATE
swimswam.com

Bella Sims Breaks Down 200 Back/200 Fly/100 Free Triple on Last Day of Winter Jrs

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Bella Sims maintained her perfect race record in Austin on the last day of Winter Jrs, taking wins in the 200 back and 200 fly as well as hitting a huge PB in the 100 free (47.16) while leading off Sandpipers 400 free relay, which would go on to win. Sims was pleased with these swims, specifically her 100 free lead-off, which was a surprise to her.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Katie Grimes Breaks 15-16 NAG Record With 3:57.02 400 IM, 4th-Fastest Performance Ever

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) It’s not just the boys breaking NAG records tonight. 16 year-old Katie Grimes of the Sandpipers of Nevada won the 400 IM at the Winter Junior Championships – West with a time that not only shattered the 15-16 National Age Group record, but also stands as one of the fastest overall performances in history.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Maximus Williamson Dissects 3 Win Night, Breaking Phelps’ 400 IM NAG

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maximus Williamson not only broke Michael Phelps’ last remaining NAG record by clocking a 3:39.83 400 IM to take the win… he then followed that up with wins in the 200 free AND 100 back, then split 19.4 on the clippers’ 200 free relay. Williamson takes us through his night in Austin, as well as gives us insight into his thoughts on his historic 400 IM.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Hunter Armstrong Beats Zach Harting in 50 Back Time Trial – But It Was Close

With Winter Juniors closing and the World Short Course Championships now just hours away, we shift our focus to Melbourne, Australia, where Team USA, among others, are taking in final preparations at the Melbourne Sports Centres pool. The most significant of those preparations was the challenge thrown down by team...
swimswam.com

Brandonn Almeida Seals Up Another Gold At Brazilian Summer Championships

LCM (50m) The penultimate night of racing at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships brought another gold several multi-winners, including Ana Vieira. After taking the women’s 100m breaststroke last night, 21-year-old Vieira topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Stopping the clock in a mark of 55.69, the Pinheiro Olympic...
swimswam.com

Avery Karl Executes Details for 50 Free Winter Jrs West Title

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Empire Swim Club’s Avery Karl got her hand to the wall first in a flurry of a finish in the girls’ 50 free in Austin, Texas. The Louisville commit breaks down what she focuses on executing during the sprint race and how she felt like she did that on Thursday night.
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Maximus Williamson on 1:42.0 200 IM: “I feel like it could use a lot of improvement”

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maximus Williamson WOULD have shattered Michael Andrew’s 15-16 NAG in the 200 IM with his 1:42.0… if Thomas Heilman hadn’t have broken it with a 1:41.7 just one hour prior. Williamson dissected the race after, saying he felt like the details were sloppy but admitting he was happy with the time.
AUSTIN, TX

