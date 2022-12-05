ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashford, CT

'Mom of the year:' Woman saves daughter from raccoon

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTHSF_0jYNL4tF00

A certain member of the Guardians of the Galaxy better take note, as a woman in Connecticut took on a vicious raccoon after it latched onto her daughter’s leg. Video of the incident has since gone viral, with more than 16 million views on Twitter alone.

The woman, Logan Kelsey MacNamara, recalled the attack while speaking with Storyful, saying that it was “unprovoked.”

“I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door. I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her,” MacNamara said.

MacNamara, who lives in Ashford, Connecticut, has been dubbed the “mom of the year” by thousands who saw the video she posted on Facebook because her daughter asked her too.

“If I didn’t have the video, I wouldn’t be able to tell you exactly what happened, it all happened so fast,” she said to Storyful.

The video, taken on her home's front porch camera, shows MacNamara’s daughter Rylee, 5, being attacked as she begins walking to her school bus.

As the raccoon began biting her, she screamed for help as she tried to kick the trash panda off her.

“I was going out to get on the bus, and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” Rylee said to WFSB . “It didn’t want to go off of my leg.”

The video then shows MacNamara running out of the house, ripping the “rabid” raccoon by its scruff off her daughter while holding them both, and then fighting with it before throwing it into the backyard as it went for her arm.

Rylee suffered a few puncture wounds, and they both suffered scratches from the encounter with Rocket Raccoon’s possible cousin.

MacNamara shared they are both doing okay after the attack. Both received a round of rabies shots as a precaution, as animal control was unable to find the creature after searching the woods in their neighborhood.

MacNamara isn’t the only heroic parent to face a rabid animal this month. A Los Angeles father saved his two-year-old daughter from being dragged off by a coyote as the family got out of their car in their home’s driveway last week, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The incident was also caught on camera via the Woodland Hills, California, family’s Ring doorbell.

Pittsburgh, PA
