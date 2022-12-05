Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Washington Street in Springfield closed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A street in Springfield will be closed for the next couple of days. Washington Street from 9th to 11th street will be closed starting on Monday. The closure is work-related to the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The road will remain closed until Friday, December 9,...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
WAND TV
Riverton man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across Menard and Sangamon Counties
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was arrested on Monday in Riverton, Il, for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries across multiple counties. According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, on November 15,2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg.
newschannel20.com
New apartments will be built in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A downtown Springfield building will be transformed into apartments. The building is located at 526 E Adams Street next to the Old State Capitol Building. A developer from Michale Von Behren Builders will be turning the second and third floors into apartments,. There will be...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Early Morning Jacksonville House Fire
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of fire showing on a home located at 715 North Diamond Street early Tuesday. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says one person was home at the time of the fire. “Fire crews were dispatched about 4:30 this morning. The first units on arrival found heavy fire involvement in a single-story residence. Basically, they initiated a transitional attack between defensive and then went offensive on it.
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
WAND TV
Decatur's downtown parks to close overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours. The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police Department gets VR goggles to help train new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Stepping into the future, Springfield alderman approved two emergency agenda items that will help police be prepared. Springfield city council approved spending more than $160,000 to buy virtual reality goggles to help train new Springfield police officers. Officials say that VR will allow officers to...
wlds.com
Errant Fire Leads to Jacksonville Fire Saving North Prairie Street Home
Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a report of a structure fire late Saturday night. A call of a fire came in from the corner of Walnut Avenue and North Diamond at 10:27PM. Upon arrival, fire officials learned that the actual physical address was 995 North Prairie Street. Fire crews could see the rear side of the structure just perpendicular to the garage was on fire up to a short porch’s soffit.
wlds.com
Spfld Man Escapes Serious Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Old Jacksonville Road
Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Squad, and Lifestar EMS all responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Old Jacksonville Road Tuesday afternoon. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Paul Lesupati of Springfield was traveling westbound on the Old State Road near...
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
newschannel20.com
Illness spike causes Meredosia-Chambersburg schools to close
MEREDOSIA, Ill. (KHQA) — The rising number of students and staff falling ill at Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 has prompted the district to close the schools on Tuesday. At this time, 48% of the student body is absent and 25% of the staff is absent, the district said in an update to the school community.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Appear Open To Some Modification Of Cannabis Zoning Rules
Some Springfield aldermen are indicating they’re open to relaxing some of the city’s rules related to zoning for cannabis craft grow and infusion operations… but only up to a point. The Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission made a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night in response...
newschannel20.com
Ameren Illinois collects 21,000 pounds of food for food pantries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois, including Sojourn Shelter and Services in Springfield. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 40 locations collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated...
newschannel20.com
Kroger plans to reopen Taylorville store
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Kroger that has been closed since July is set to reopen in December. Kroger Central Division announced on Tuesday its intention to reopen its Taylorville store. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, was closed in July when the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency...
wdbr.com
Thefts are Crime of the Week
Catalytic converters are valuable because of the metals in them. And the thefts of several of them make up the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. Police want information about the thefts of up to fourteen catalytic converters … from the 600 block of North...
Comments / 1