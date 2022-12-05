ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

newschannel20.com

Washington Street in Springfield closed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A street in Springfield will be closed for the next couple of days. Washington Street from 9th to 11th street will be closed starting on Monday. The closure is work-related to the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The road will remain closed until Friday, December 9,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

New apartments will be built in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A downtown Springfield building will be transformed into apartments. The building is located at 526 E Adams Street next to the Old State Capitol Building. A developer from Michale Von Behren Builders will be turning the second and third floors into apartments,. There will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

No One Injured in Early Morning Jacksonville House Fire

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a call of fire showing on a home located at 715 North Diamond Street early Tuesday. Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says one person was home at the time of the fire. “Fire crews were dispatched about 4:30 this morning. The first units on arrival found heavy fire involvement in a single-story residence. Basically, they initiated a transitional attack between defensive and then went offensive on it.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur's downtown parks to close overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours. The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield Police Department gets VR goggles to help train new officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Stepping into the future, Springfield alderman approved two emergency agenda items that will help police be prepared. Springfield city council approved spending more than $160,000 to buy virtual reality goggles to help train new Springfield police officers. Officials say that VR will allow officers to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Errant Fire Leads to Jacksonville Fire Saving North Prairie Street Home

Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a report of a structure fire late Saturday night. A call of a fire came in from the corner of Walnut Avenue and North Diamond at 10:27PM. Upon arrival, fire officials learned that the actual physical address was 995 North Prairie Street. Fire crews could see the rear side of the structure just perpendicular to the garage was on fire up to a short porch’s soffit.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come

Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man

MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
LOVINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Illness spike causes Meredosia-Chambersburg schools to close

MEREDOSIA, Ill. (KHQA) — The rising number of students and staff falling ill at Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 has prompted the district to close the schools on Tuesday. At this time, 48% of the student body is absent and 25% of the staff is absent, the district said in an update to the school community.
MEREDOSIA, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified

MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Ameren Illinois collects 21,000 pounds of food for food pantries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois, including Sojourn Shelter and Services in Springfield. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 40 locations collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Kroger plans to reopen Taylorville store

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Kroger that has been closed since July is set to reopen in December. Kroger Central Division announced on Tuesday its intention to reopen its Taylorville store. The Kroger, located at 201 East Bidwell Street, was closed in July when the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wdbr.com

Thefts are Crime of the Week

Catalytic converters are valuable because of the metals in them. And the thefts of several of them make up the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. Police want information about the thefts of up to fourteen catalytic converters … from the 600 block of North...
MENARD COUNTY, IL

